SOLOWIN Invests In Leading Web 3 Media Outlet ME Group

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HONG KONG, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- SOLOWIN HOLDINGS (NASDAQ: SWIN) (“Solowin” or the“Company”), a leading financial services firm providing comprehensive solutions across traditional and digital assets, today announced its strategic investment in MetaEra, which has rebranded as ME, a leading Web 3 industry news platform and specialist in brand growth strategies. This Pre-Series A funding round was co-led by Fenbushi Inc. and Hashkey Capital, with participation from Solowin and other institutional investors.

As a prominent Web 3 information ecosystem platform, ME operates three core business divisions: media services (ME Media), event planning (ME Event), and AI-driven data services (ME AI). Its newly launched platform, CoinFound, is designed to provide innovative solutions, including real-world asset (RWA) pricing data, on-chain analytics, and AI-generated research reports, empowering institutional and individual users to efficiently access Web 3 market intelligence.

Mr. Peter Lok, CEO of Solowin, stated,“This investment aligns with our strategic focus on building a digital finance ecosystem. ME's AI-powered information platform will create synergies with our existing licensed financial services, collectively driving greater transparency and the professionalization of Web3 financial information infrastructure.”

Following its rebranding, ME is advancing its AI strategy in a systematic manner. Proceeds from this funding round will be dedicated to AI technology development and global market expansion.

About SOLOWIN HOLDINGS

SOLOWIN HOLDINGS (NASDAQ: SWIN) is a leading global financial services firm operating in both traditional and Web3 industry. Founded in 2016, it has established a unique, full-spectrum ecosystem that bridges traditional and decentralized finance. Leveraging its Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) licensed subsidiaries with full digital asset capabilities, the Company operates a robust Web3 Infrastructure division. Through its self-developed, vertically integrated, enterprise-grade platform, Solowin delivers compliant traditional finance (TradFi), real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, and global digital payment solutions-solidifying its role as a key player in reshaping global finance through a seamless Web3-to-TradFi ecosystem.

For more information, visit the Company's website at or investor relations webpage at .

Forward-Looking Statements

