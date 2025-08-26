Duda's New Study Helps Agencies Better Position AI Tools For SMB Clients

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Boulder, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - August 26, 2025) - Duda , the leading white-label website builder for agencies and SaaS platforms, has released new findings in collaboration with Localogy.

The 2025 Duda-Localogy SMB Perceptions of AI and Automation Report , based on a survey of 754 small and mid-sized business owners, revealed 75% of SMBs are experimenting with AI, but many remain skeptical of the term itself.

By contrast, 86% expressed confidence in "automation", even when describing identical features.

"We conducted this survey to understand how SMBs perceive AI versus automation, what drives adoption, and where the barriers lie," said Mike Boland, Senior Analyst at Localogy.

"Our goal is to equip SaaS providers and marketing agencies with insights that help them bridge the trust gap, ensuring that AI adoption is built on a foundation of transparency, education, and real-world value."

The report provides a clear blueprint for how digital agencies can frame and support AI tools to increase adoption and long-term client value. Key takeaways include:

Why Agencies Should Rethink How They Talk About AI



SMBs are 24% more likely to respond positively to automation than AI

15% of SMBs still don't fully understand what AI does Only 2% say the same about automation

Build Trust in AI Through:



Plain-language messaging that emphasizes outcomes over technology

Guided onboarding and walkthroughs that help clients understand and apply AI features

Real-world use cases like automated content creation, faster lead response, and smart reporting Seamless integration of AI into familiar tools, so SMBs see it as an upgrade, not a risk

"SMBs are eager for innovation, but they also exercise caution in their adoption of emerging technologies," said Itai Sadan, CEO and co-founder of Duda.

"Agencies and software providers have an incredible opportunity to lead this transformation, not just by offering AI-powered tools and services, but by providing the expertise SMBs need to use these tools effectively."

