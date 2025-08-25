Pyramid Wilmar Celebrates 20-Years Of Progressive Partnership

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette)Pyramid Wilmar, one of Sri Lanka's most progressive and influential corporate entities in the food manufacturing and marketing industry, announced the launch of 'ChefsHunt' programme to mark 20-years. Pyramid Wilmar (Pvt) Ltd., incorporated in 2005 is a joint venture between Pyramid Oil Mills, and Wilmar International Limited, founded in 1991 and headquartered in Singapore. Wilmar is Asia's leading agri-business group; with over 1,000 manufacturing plants in more than 50 countries. It is a global leader in processing and merchandising palm and lauric oils and also leads the market in flour and rice milling. It is amongst the top ten raw-sugar producers and traders in the world.

The 'ChefsHunt' programme will be carried out island-wide with the aim of awarding 25-culinary enthusiasts with a scholarship programme which qualifies them to enrol for a NVQ Level 4 certificate at M W institute of Culinary Arts in Sri Lanka. The program can be accessed by calling Hotline number +94 770500500.

Pyramid Wilmar has a varied business portfolio gained through strategic partnerships which give leadership to Sri Lanka's food industry.“For two decades, we've walked hand-in-hand with Sri Lanka, contributing to its economy, nurturing its resources, and empowering its people. This isn't just about business; it's about building a better, brighter future for every Sri Lankan. As a leading food manufacturing and marketing company, Pyramid Wilmar constantly strives to ensure quality through our progressive partnerships and our commitment to excellence and innovation. Thereby we aim to maximize the impact on the country through sustainability for the benefit of future generations. We remain committed to Sri Lanka's progress and economic development and look forward to expanding our business verticals in the coming years.” said Mr. Sajjad Mawzoon, Managing Director of Pyramid Wilmar.

“From plantation to processing and logistics, the focus is to reap operational synergies in every step of the supply chain to enrich the lives of all Sri Lankans,” explained Mr. Thanveer Siddique, Director / Chief Operating Officer of Pyramid Wilmar.“Together, with a well-integrated supply chain and strategic investments, the company has transformed the local food industry. We are proud to mark 20 years of progressive partnership with the diverse stakeholders who have been integral to our journey. At the heart of our success is the direct and indirect workforce that Pyramid Wilmar Group employs. Driving Sustainable Growth and Quality are the lifeline at the Pyramid Wilmar Group.”

Our Masterline range boasts a proud legacy of over fifty years, representing a renowned collection of bakery shortenings, specialty fats, and margarines crafted to meet the highest standards of Sri Lanka's dynamic food industry,” Siddique said.“Alongside this, our well-loved brands including Fortune Cooking Oils, Soya, Basmati Rice, Icing Sugar, Vegetable Fat, MeadowLea Fat Spread, and Fondré Premium Fat Spread, continue to be trusted amongst consumers nationwide. Notably, Sri Lanka holds the unique distinction of being the only country outside Australia to produce MeadowLea, underscoring our commitment to quality and innovation in the local market.

Pyramid Wilmar manufactures products conforming to global and local quality standards for the Sri Lankan consumer. Among them is the GMP; HACCP; FSSC 22000; ISO 22000; HAC; ISO 14001; ISO 45001; ASI and the ISO 9001 standard.

“At Pyramid Wilmar we look forward to strengthening our relationships, forging new partnerships and increasing our contribution to the Sri Lankan economy in the next decades,” Mawzoon concluded. End.

