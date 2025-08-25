Avalyn To Participate In Multiple Upcoming Investor Conferences In September
|Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2025
| Format:
Date:
Location:
Participants:
| 1x1 Meetings
Thursday, September 4, 2025
New York Marriott Marquis, New York, NY
Lyn Baranowski, CEO; Douglas Carlson, CFO, CBO
|23 rd Annual Morgan Stanley Healthcare Conference
| Format:
Date:
Location:
Participants:
| Fireside Chat and 1x1 Meetings
Monday, September 8, 2025, at 4:50 p.m. ET
Sheraton New York Times Square, New York, NY
Lyn Baranowski, CEO; Douglas Carlson, CFO, CBO
About Avalyn Pharma
Avalyn is reimagining the future of pulmonary fibrosis treatment with a pipeline of new inhaled formulations of approved medicines designed to reduce systemic exposure and deliver medication directly to the site of disease. Pulmonary fibrosis is characterized by scarring of lung tissue, decline in lung function, and reduced exercise capacity and quality of life, and is associated with increased mortality. Currently approved therapeutic options slow pulmonary fibrosis progression but are associated with significant toxicities that restrict their use and dosing. Avalyn's inhaled approach tackles the underlying pathophysiology of pulmonary fibrosis at its source and is designed to reduce systemic exposure and deliver medication directly to the site of disease. Avalyn's AP01 is an optimized inhaled formulation of pirfenidone, currently being studied in the ongoing MIST Phase 2b study in progressive pulmonary fibrosis (PPF). AP01 has been assessed in over 150 individuals with different forms of pulmonary fibrosis and demonstrated clinical proof-of-concept with improved efficacy and safety compared to historical data with existing therapies. The company completed two Phase 1 studies for AP02, inhaled nintedanib, for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). For more information, please visit avalynpharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn .
Investor Contact:
Alex Straus, THRUST
...
...
Media Contact:
Kat Lippincott, Deerfield Group
...
...
