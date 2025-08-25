Tata Sierra EV Launching This Diwali: Expected Price, Specs & Variants

The iconic Tata Sierra is set to make a comeback. While the official launch date is yet to be announced, it's confirmed that the SUV will debut with an electric powertrain this Diwali season. The Sierra EV is expected to hit showrooms by October or November 2025. Petrol and diesel versions are also in the pipeline, likely to be released in the first quarter of 2026.

The vehicle's official engine specifications are still unclear. However, the Sierra EV is expected to share the same powertrains as the newly launched Tata Harrier EV. The latter comes with 65kWh and 75kWh LFP battery pack options, offering a claimed range of 538km, 627km (RWD), and 622km (AWD), respectively. Based on the ALFA Arc (Agile Light Flexible Advanced Architecture) platform, the Sierra EV might get an optional QWD/AWD system.

The IC-powered Tata Sierra will initially offer a new 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol engine, followed by a 1.5L direct-injection turbo petrol engine. The diesel version is expected to feature the 2.0L, 4-cylinder turbo engine borrowed from the Harrier. This motor produces a maximum power of 168bhp and 350Nm of torque.

Tata will take a big leap forward in terms of cabin comfort and features in the new Sierra. The latest images surfaced online suggest that the SUV will offer a floating triple-screen setup, a panoramic sunroof, and a Level-2 ADAS suite. The feature kit might include wireless smartphone connectivity, a wireless phone charger, a head-up display, a built-in dashcam, a premium sound system, multi-color ambient lighting, ventilated and powered front seats, multiple airbags, a 360-degree camera, hill hold/descent control, and electronic stability control.

As showcased in the concept, the production-ready Sierra SUV is likely to be offered in five and four-seat configurations. The four-seater version will have a lounge-like cabin with two wide rear seats, offering ample legroom and ottoman functionality. Rear-seat entertainment screens, phone chargers, foldable tray tables, armrests, and multiple connectivity options will further enhance its comfort.