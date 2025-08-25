Dan Ives Says Nvidia Earnings Will Be Another 'Flex The Muscles Moment'

Wedbush Securities Managing Director Dan Ives on Monday sounded a bullish note for the artificial intelligence sector, stating that Nvidia Corp.'s (NVDA) upcoming second-quarter earnings will be another“flex the muscles moment” for the AI giant.

In a post on X, Ives also underscored that Wall Street is underestimating the demand curve for the AI revolution being led by Nvidia.

“The Street continues to underestimate the demand curve for the AI Revolution being led by Nvidia and this week's earnings will be another flex the muscles moment for Nvidia and the AI Revolution bull thesis,” Ives said in the post.

He added that Nvidia's semiconductor chips are fueling the AI revolution worldwide.

Dan Ives' post on X | @divestech/X

