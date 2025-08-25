Anupam Mittal Warns Founders Against Blind Over-Reliance On Chatgpt, Calls It 'Red Flag'
Shaadi founder and People Group CEO Anupam Mittal has raised a red flag over the growing trend of entrepreneurs leaning too heavily on generative AI for ideas, strategies, and even leadership decisions.
In a candid LinkedIn post, Mittal shared how a founder once boasted,“I get all my ideas from ChatGPT.” While the entrepreneur thought it was a flex, Mittal saw it as a warning sign.
“Gen AI mostly averages existing knowledge. It sounds brilliant-smooth, confident, articulate-but too often, it's just platitudes and polite sycophancy,” he wrote.
The Shark Tank India judge pointed out that AI-generated emails, pitches, and even strategy decks may look polished but often lack depth.“I've seen AI-written mails from senior leaders that read like genius... and meant nothing. In fact, it's pretty obvious it's a senseless Ctrl C + Ctrl V,” he added.
According to Mittal, true leadership cannot be outsourced. While AI can help with“speed and structure,” he stressed that judgement, courage, and original thinking remain irreplaceable human traits.
“AI can fake intelligence. It can't fake courage or an original point of view,” Mittal concluded.
