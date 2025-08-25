Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Anupam Mittal Warns Founders Against Blind Over-Reliance On Chatgpt, Calls It 'Red Flag'

Anupam Mittal Warns Founders Against Blind Over-Reliance On Chatgpt, Calls It 'Red Flag'


2025-08-25 08:12:35
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Shaadi founder and People Group CEO Anupam Mittal has raised a red flag over the growing trend of entrepreneurs leaning too heavily on generative AI for ideas, strategies, and even leadership decisions.

In a candid LinkedIn post, Mittal shared how a founder once boasted,“I get all my ideas from ChatGPT.” While the entrepreneur thought it was a flex, Mittal saw it as a warning sign.

“Gen AI mostly averages existing knowledge. It sounds brilliant-smooth, confident, articulate-but too often, it's just platitudes and polite sycophancy,” he wrote.

The Shark Tank India judge pointed out that AI-generated emails, pitches, and even strategy decks may look polished but often lack depth.“I've seen AI-written mails from senior leaders that read like genius... and meant nothing. In fact, it's pretty obvious it's a senseless Ctrl C + Ctrl V,” he added.

According to Mittal, true leadership cannot be outsourced. While AI can help with“speed and structure,” he stressed that judgement, courage, and original thinking remain irreplaceable human traits.

“AI can fake intelligence. It can't fake courage or an original point of view,” Mittal concluded.

MENAFN25082025000070015968ID1109971648

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search