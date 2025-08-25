Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Legacy Youth Zone Launches“Legacy 100 Club” To Unite Local Businesses In Transforming Young Lives


2025-08-25 08:11:29
(MENAFN- Pressat) 100 companies. £100 a month. One year of change.

Legacy Youth Zone today announced the launch of the Legacy 100 Club - a unique initiative to bring together 100 local companies, each pledging £100 per month for one year to help create brighter futures for young people across the borough.

Every pound raised will support Legacy Youth Zone's work providing a safe, inspiring space for thousands of young people aged 8–19 (and up to 25 with additional needs), offering activities, mentoring, skills training, and life-changing opportunities.

Myke Catterall, CEO of Legacy Youth Zone, says,“This is about local businesses standing shoulder-to-shoulder for the next generation. For just £100 a month, companies can have a lasting impact - and together, 100 of us can raise £120,000 in just 12 months to invest in youth and build a lasting Legacy.”

The Legacy 100 Club offers members:

  • Recognition on Legacy Youth Zone's website and social media channels.
  • A Legacy 100 Club digital badge to display online and in-store.
  • Invitations to exclusive networking events with fellow members.
  • The chance to see their support in action with youth zone tours and volunteering opportunities.

Local companies are encouraged to join now and be recognised as a Founding Member of the Legacy 100 Club. If you would like to visit Legacy Youth Zone, why not head to their Birthday Community Day -

Contact ... to sign up or visit to find out more.

