Legacy Youth Zone Launches“Legacy 100 Club” To Unite Local Businesses In Transforming Young Lives

MENAFN - Pressat) 100 companies. £100 a month. One year of change.

Legacy Youth Zone today announced the launch of the Legacy 100 Club - a unique initiative to bring together 100 local companies, each pledging £100 per month for one year to help create brighter futures for young people across the borough.

Every pound raised will support Legacy Youth Zone's work providing a safe, inspiring space for thousands of young people aged 8–19 (and up to 25 with additional needs), offering activities, mentoring, skills training, and life-changing opportunities.

Myke Catterall, CEO of Legacy Youth Zone, says,“This is about local businesses standing shoulder-to-shoulder for the next generation. For just £100 a month, companies can have a lasting impact - and together, 100 of us can raise £120,000 in just 12 months to invest in youth and build a lasting Legacy.”

The Legacy 100 Club offers members:

Recognition on Legacy Youth Zone's website and social media channels.



A Legacy 100 Club digital badge to display online and in-store.



Invitations to exclusive networking events with fellow members.



The chance to see their support in action with youth zone tours and volunteering opportunities.



Local companies are encouraged to join now and be recognised as a Founding Member of the Legacy 100 Club. If you would like to visit Legacy Youth Zone, why not head to their Birthday Community Day -

Contact ... to sign up or visit to find out more.