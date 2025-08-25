Aeries Technology (AERT) Strengthens GCC Offering Through Strategic Partnership With Talentrecruit
By embedding TalentRecruit's AI-driven technology into its GCC talent operations, Aeries will significantly enhance its recruitment lifecycle through automation in candidate sourcing, intelligent matching, and onboarding. This initiative is expected to:
- Reduce time-to-hire by up to 45% Improve offer-to-joining ratios by up to 50% Increase recruiter productivity and enhance candidate experience
"This partnership directly supports our long-term growth strategy," said Unni Nambiar, CTO at Aeries Technology. "We are strengthening our GCC platform with AI capabilities that improve efficiency, drive better hiring outcomes, and support our clients' global workforce strategies."
Alok Gupta, Co-Founder & CEO of TalentRecruit, added: "We're excited to partner with Aeries to bring intelligent automation to scale. This integration supports faster hiring decisions and drives better ROI for talent investments."
Strategic Growth in a $121 Billion Market
The GCC market is projected to reach $121 billion by 2030, driven by digital transformation and enterprise demand for cost-efficient, global workforce models. Aeries is uniquely positioned in this space, with established GCC operations in India and an expanding footprint in Mexico-regions offering deep talent pools and favorable economics.
With over 1,700 GCCs in India and an increasingly skilled talent base in Mexico, Aeries' AI-powered hiring platform strengthens its competitiveness in serving mid-market and private equity-backed clients seeking rapid, high-quality scaling.
Reinforcing the Aeries AI Partner Network
This partnership expands the Aeries AI Partner Network, a curated ecosystem of best-in-class AI solutions designed to accelerate transformation, reduce cost-to-serve, and generate measurable outcomes across the enterprise services landscape.
About Aeries Technology
Aeries Technology (NASDAQ: AERT) is a global leader in AI-enabled value creation, business transformation, and Global Capability Center (GCC) delivery for private-equity (PE) portfolio companies, supporting scalable, technology-driven execution. Founded in 2012, its commitment to workforce development has earned it the Great Place to Work Certification for two consecutive years.
