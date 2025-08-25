Aquitaine Metals Closes Private Placement To Fund Gold And Critical Metal Exploration At Its Limousin Project In France

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2025) - Aquitaine Metals Corp. (the "Company" or "Aquitaine") is pleased to announce closing of a private placement announced on June 19, 2025 to fund ongoing work at its Limousin Project ("Limousin" or the "Project") in France.







A Phase 1, 8,800 metre drill program is in progress. Approximately 4,300 metres of drilling have been completed to date in 21 drill holes, with the drill program expected to consist of 44 drill holes in total. Drill results from the first half of the Phase 1 program are pending.

Placement Details:



The Company raised USD$7.34 million (CAN$10.14 million) at USD$2.50 (CAN$3.45) per common share, through the issuance of 2,944,738 million shares. On a fully diluted basis, the Company currently has 40,790,370 shares issued and outstanding, including 2,100,000 incentive Stock Options, and 1,900,000 Performance Share Units granted to certain members of management and employees.

Canadian, French and European Management and Directors own approximately 65% of the issued and outstanding shares, while investors in Canada, Europe and the United States own approximately 35%.

Following the completion of the financing, Aquitaine has approximately CAN$21,500,000 on hand and is funded through all of 2025 and 2026 at the Limousin Project, based on currently budgeted exploration and corporate overhead expenditures. This includes an anticipated Phase 2 drill program, details of which will be finalized after completion and analysis of Phase 1 drill results in late 2025.

About the Limousin Project



40 km2 of exploration licenses with exclusivity over an additional 290 km2, for a total of approximately 330 km2 where proposed exploration is in the final stages of review by the administration. The total 330 km2 area of exclusivity includes 23 past producing gold mines which operated during the 20th to 21st centuries and over 900 ancient high-grade gold mining sites along over 200 kilometres aggregate strike length of gold-bearing structures.

All of the gold mines within the area of exclusivity contain significant accessory metals designated as critical by the French state and the European Union, including antimony, copper, zinc and silver. Additional zones of massive sulphide mineralization containing high-grade copper, zinc, lead and silver were also intersected by historical miners but saw little exploration at the time. These will also be explored by CMA.

Recent production by French mining company COGEMA from 1988 - 2002 of approximately one million ounces of gold with average underground production grades of 12.5 g/t gold with a 10 g/t gold cutoff and mining widths of 3 - 10 m. Average open pit production grades of 7 - 8 g/t gold with a cutoff grade of 6 g/t gold. Production and exploration records with an estimated replacement value of $430 million

About Aquitaine Metals Corp. and Compagnie des Mines Arédiennes

Aquitaine Metals Corp. is a private Vancouver-based gold and strategic metals exploration company that is 100% owner of Compagnie des Mines Arédiennes ("CMA"). CMA was founded in 2020 by a team of French mining professionals focused on reviving potentially world class mining projects with economic and strategic importance to the French state.

CMA's exploration activities are focused on its 100% owned Limousin project in Nouvelle-Aquitaine, France. A significant exploration Phase 1 diamond drill program has been underway since February 2025. This work program is designed to confirm historical datasets, and test extensions of the Pierrepinet and Douillac high-grade gold ore zones at the Laurieras and Moulin de Cheni mines.

Aquitaine Metals Corp. supports CMA's vision of a French mining industry renaissance and is a committed partner to all stakeholders, with a long-term vision of sustainable exploration to advance the Limousin project in a manner that demonstrates good stewardship of land, operational excellence and accountability.

Records of work activities, permitting timelines and environmental monitoring progress are available at CMA's website at: .

Aquitaine Metals Corp. is a member of Discovery Group .

Investor Inquiries