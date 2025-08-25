Bulgaria And Japan Chart Bold New Course For Energy Partnership

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Bulgarian Minister of Energy Zhecho Stankov met with the Ambassador of Japan to Bulgaria, H.E. Hisashi Michigami, to discuss opportunities for deepening bilateral cooperation, with a strong focus on strategic partnership in the energy sector, Trend reports.

“Bulgaria and Japan are building on a solid foundation in their relations, particularly in the field of energy. Our work so far has demonstrated the potential for expanding cooperation, and I am confident that together we can implement large-scale initiatives of mutual interest,” Minister Stankov said.

During the meeting, the minister informed Ambassador Michigami about his upcoming visit to Osaka, where Bulgarian energy companies will participate in the World Expo 2025. Bulgaria's participation will highlight key energy projects aimed at strengthening the country's role as a regional balancer and guarantor of supply security.

Among the initiatives to be presented are the construction of four new pumped-storage hydroelectric plants, projects for energy storage, the development of new nuclear capacities at the Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant, and other projects of long-term strategic significance.

The World Expo 2025 in Osaka is considered a key platform for international cooperation and an opportunity to establish partnerships across various sectors.

The meeting also highlighted the historic cooperation between Bulgaria and Japan through Toshiba more than three decades ago, when construction began on the largest pumped-storage hydroelectric plant in the Balkans - the Chaira facility.