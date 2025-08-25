Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Putin Plans Lengthy Diplomatic Visit to China

2025-08-25 08:04:45
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to embark on a four-day journey to China next week for discussions with Chinese leader President Xi Jinping, according to reports from a news agency cited on Sunday by Russian media.

This diplomatic mission will include “large-scale talks” involving wider delegations from both nations.

The trip is anticipated to be the Russian president’s most extended international excursion since 2014.

In addition to bilateral discussions, Putin is also anticipated to take part in a summit held by the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) during his stay, according to Kremlin correspondent Pavel Zarubin, as noted by the news agency.

While the report did not disclose the precise dates of the visit, the SCO summit is slated to commence on August 31 and will last two days.

Furthermore, the Chinese capital is expected to host significant ceremonial events on September 3 to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Japan’s capitulation in World War II.

These events are of symbolic importance and are likely to draw participation from multiple international dignitaries.

Putin agreed to attend the commemorative occasion following a personal invitation from Xi during the latter’s visit to Moscow in May, where he joined Russia’s Victory Day celebrations.

The upcoming visit had previously ignited speculation about a possible meeting between Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump.

Such rumors emerged in advance of their recent summit in Alaska earlier this month, although neither party definitively confirmed or denied the likelihood of a second meeting taking place during the China trip.

