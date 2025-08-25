Understanding CASS Regulation: Safety And Segregation Of Client Funds - 1 Day Practical Training Course, October 3, 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Increased regulatory scrutiny on client money and asset protection by the FCA presents significant commercial and operational challenges for firms. Training in CASS compliance offers opportunities to enhance operational processes, mitigate reputational risks, and ensure effective adherence to evolving regulations.

The subject of Client Money and Client Assets remains high on the FCA's agenda, actions against firms continue to be taken by the FCA. Most notably the £126 million fine of a US bank London branch for failure to segregate client and company cash. Fines and their reputational damage aside, the new rules post significant commercial and operational challenges.

This very practical 1 day course conducted by an expert with over 30 years of experience within the sector, will provide a thorough overview of the CASS regulation and CASS rules, their scope and requirements, and prepare participants to effectively comply with them.

You will learn about the principles of clients' money and asset protection, how to segregate and hold funds and keep records. You will also learn about the CASS reporting requirements and how to set up all the processes and operations in order to stay compliant.

Key Learning Outcomes

By completing this course, participants will gain the ability to:



Recognise the FCA's concerns regarding Client Assets Protection

Understand your firm's responsibilities when handling Client Money Protection

Assess the practical implications of your firm's Client Asset Protection responsibilities

Consider the effectiveness of your current processes in the light of the enhanced CASS regulation

Identify the work required to comply with the CASS regulation Investigate the application of the FCA CASS rules, drawing on lessons learned and good industry practice

Given the ever-evolving regulatory landscape, possessing a deep understanding of the FCA's Client Money and Client Assets regulations is critical for firms seeking to mitigate risks and enhance operational integrity. This course offers a unique opportunity for professionals to bolster their expertise, ensuring their firm not only meets regulatory demands but also maintains a competitive edge in the financial sector. Participants will leave with valuable knowledge and actionable strategies to implement CASS regulations effectively within their organizations.

Course Agenda:



The background to client money protection

CASS rules, scope and significance

Defining client money and assets

Defining CASS firm

CASS Resolution Pack

Common issues with managing clients money and assets

Record keeping and reporting requirements

Reconciliation requirements Governance process

