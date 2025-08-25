Onemednet Expands Multiple Revenue-Delivering Projects Under Evergreen Agreement With Top Medical Device Leader

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneMedNet Corporation (Nasdaq:ONMD) (“OneMedNet,” the“Company,”“we,”“us” or“our”), a leader in AI-powered Real-World Data (RWD), announces significant adoption by one of the world's top five medical device leaders. Renowned for its cutting-edge diagnostic imaging systems, clinical software, and digital health solutions, this global innovator is recognized for advancing precision medicine and improving patient outcomes worldwide.

There is a master services agreement in place providing for an evergreen engagement with no fixed term. Current deliverables include four distinct purchase orders for OneMedNet's Real-World Data, each focused on delivering diverse, regulatory grade multi modal data to accelerate innovation in medical imaging AI model development. These agreements reflect the strength, reliability, and clinical integrity of OneMedNet's data, which meets the rigorous quality standards demanded by the world's most trusted healthcare brands.

“Real-World Evidence can only be generated from comprehensive, multimodal data sets. OneMedNet is uniquely positioned to deliver not only advanced medical imaging data but also the full depth of patient histories and provider notes from our partners' electronic health records,” said Aaron Green, President and CEO of OneMedNet.“Our ability to provide the most current, large-scale data across our growing partner network is what continues to drive repeat business and long-term customer trust.”

OneMedNet has already begun to fulfill these most recent orders, underscoring its ability to move from agreement to delivery quickly and effectively. The projects leverage OneMedNet's expansive iRWDTM network, encompassing clinical data sourced from over 1,750 provider sites.

By delivering curated, de-identified, and fit-for-purpose datasets, OneMedNet empowers its customers to accelerate AI development, enhance clinical trial design, and improve healthcare outcomes at scale.

About OneMedNet Corporation

OneMedNet is revolutionizing how the world unlocks Real-World Data (RWD), harnessing the untapped potential of over 1,750 healthcare sites through its iRWDTM platform. This isn't just data-it's the lifeblood of innovation, from de-identified medical imaging to electronic health records, fueling breakthroughs for drugmakers, medical device pioneers, and AI visionaries. With a network spanning rare diseases, oncology, cardiology, and beyond, OneMedNet delivers precision insights that redefine patient care and power the next wave of healthcare disruption.

Beyond healthcare OneMedNet's proprietary AI anonymizes data for industries like finance, retail, and telecom, unlocking endless possibilities-rigorously testing production system upgrades, de-risking complex projects, and securely sharing sensitive data by stripping out personal information. Learn more at .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information presently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as“may,”“should,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“contemplates,”“estimates,”“believes,”“plans,”“projected,”“predicts,”“potential,” or“hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of OneMedNet; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; the competitive environment of our business; risks inherent with investing in Bitcoin, including Bitcoin's volatility; and our ability to implement our Bitcoin treasury strategy and its effects on our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations..

OneMedNet Contacts:

Michael Wong, VP Marketing

Email: ...

SOURCE: ONEMEDNET CORPORATION