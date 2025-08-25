LMT INVESTOR DEADLINE: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces That Lockheed Martin Corporation Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity To Lead Securities Class Action Lawsuit

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --announces that purchasers or acquirers of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) securities between January 23, 2024 and July 21, 2025, both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”), have until Friday, September 26, 2025 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the Lockheed Martin class action lawsuit. Captioned Khan v. Lockheed Martin Corporation, No. 25-cv-06197 (S.D.N.Y.), the Lockheed Martin class action lawsuit charges Lockheed Martin and certain of Lockheed Martin's top current and former executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

CASE ALLEGATIONS : Lockheed Martin is an aerospace and defense company that engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services.

The Lockheed Martin class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Lockheed Martin lacked effective internal controls regarding its purportedly risk adjusted contracts including the reporting of its risk adjusted profit booking rate; (ii) Lockheed Martin lacked effective procedures to perform reasonably accurate comprehensive reviews of program requirements, technical complexities, schedule, and risks; (iii) Lockheed Martin overstated its ability to deliver on its contract commitments in terms of cost, quality, and schedule; and (iv) as a result, Lockheed Martin was reasonably likely to report significant losses.

The Lockheed Martin class action lawsuit further alleges that on October 22, 2024, Lockheed Martin announced it was forced to recognize losses of $80 million on a classified program at Lockheed Martin's Aeronautics business segment“due to higher than anticipated costs to achieve program objectives.” Lockheed Martin also announced it had recognized a reach-forward loss in its Rotary and Mission Systems segment“as a result of additional quantity ordering risk identified on fixed-price options,” the complaint alleges. On this news, the price of Lockheed Martin stock fell more than 6%, according to the Lockheed Martin class action lawsuit.

Then, on January 28, 2025, the Lockheed Martin class action lawsuit alleges that Lockheed Martin announced it was forced to record pre-tax losses of $1.7 billion associated with classified programs at its Aeronautics and Missiles and Fire Control business, explaining that“[a]s a result of performance trends” and“in contemplation of near-term program milestones,” Lockheed Martin had“performed a comprehensive review of the program requirements, technical complexities, schedule, and risks” based on which it recognized $555 million of losses in its Aeronautics program. On this news, the price of Lockheed Martin stock fell more than 9%, according to the complaint.

Finally, on July 22, 2025, Lockheed Martin disclosed it was forced to record an additional $1.6 billion in pre-tax losses on classified programs, including $950 million in losses related to its Aeronautics Classified program due to“design, integration, and test challenges, as well as other performance issues,” the complaint further alleges. According to the Lockheed Martin class action lawsuit, Lockheed Martin also recorded $570 million in losses on its Canadian Maritime Helicopter Program due in part to providing“additional mission capabilities, enhanced logistical support, fleet life extension, and revised expectations regarding flight hours.” On this news, the price of Lockheed Martin stock fell nearly 11%, according to the complaint.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS : The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired Lockheed Martin securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Lockheed Martin class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Lockheed Martin class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Lockheed Martin class action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the Lockheed Martin class action lawsuit.

