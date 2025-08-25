403
Vietnam Issues High Alert as Typhoon Kajiki Unfolds
(MENAFN) Vietnam's government has activated its highest emergency level for disaster response agencies and urged citizens to shelter indoors as Typhoon Kajiki unleashed widespread flooding and destructive winds along the nation’s north-central coast on Monday, according to media.
Packing sustained winds of up to 166 kilometers (103 miles) per hour, the storm lashed Ha Tinh province, toppling trees, severing power lines, and inundating homes, a news outlet reported.
The violent gusts stripped roofs off buildings and swept away floating fish farms throughout the region, as communities grappled with the storm’s intensifying impact.
As of 0900 GMT, Kajiki — currently the most intense tropical cyclone to hit Vietnam this year — had made landfall along the coastal stretch between Nghe An and Ha Tinh provinces.
In anticipation of the storm's full force, Vietnamese authorities ordered the closure of airports and schools, and launched large-scale evacuations. This marks the fifth major storm to batter the East Sea region in 2025.
Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha strongly urged local authorities and law enforcement to maintain heightened alertness and to keep residents indoors until Monday evening. He also warned that the intense rainfall during and following the storm poses significant risks of flooding, flash floods, and landslides, especially in low-lying and vulnerable regions.
