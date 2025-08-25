Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
WFP Urges Global Aid for Rohingya

2025-08-25 07:47:04
(MENAFN) The World Food Program (WFP) has made a pressing call for humanitarian relief for Rohingya Muslims both within Myanmar and those who have fled the country, according to a report by a news agency on Monday.

“The situation for Rohingya is dire,” stated Michael Dunford, the WFP’s country director for Myanmar, in an interview with the news agency.

He highlighted the urgent need for $30 million in funding to provide support to affected communities in Rakhine State over the coming six months.

“If we don't get that money, people will go hungry, malnutrition will increase,” Dunford cautioned, underlining the critical need for immediate resources.

He further stressed that resolving the ongoing conflict is vital for enabling Rohingya refugees to return safely, urging robust diplomatic engagement and regional cooperation to bring about peace.

Dunford’s remarks follow a recent alert from the United Nations human rights office issued on Friday, which warned that conditions for the Rohingya inside Myanmar are worsening.

The agency called for swift action to end impunity and to enhance global backing for the community.

"As we near the passing of another year with no justice for the violence which started on 25 August 2017 in Myanmar, we are left to ask the question of when the enduring misery for these and ongoing crimes will end, particularly for the long-suffering Rohingya community," spokesperson Jeremy Laurence told journalists in Geneva.

"Ending impunity and ensuring the Rohingya's rights to security, citizenship, and equality are essential for breaking the cycle of violence," he added.

Since 2017, hundreds of thousands of Rohingya have escaped Myanmar amid brutal military crackdowns and armed assaults.

Most have taken refuge in Bangladesh, while others have risked perilous maritime journeys to reach destinations like Indonesia.

