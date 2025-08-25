K-Beauty Brand Torriden Launches At Sephora

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The 4-day pop-up, which will be open to consumers in late August, not only recognizes the new retailer partnership but also brings the story of how this major milestone for Torriden comes full circle.

As a top-ranking brand in South Korea, Torriden first saw interest in the U.S. after an organic TikTok post from creator Jessica Vu showcased the DIVE IN Serum in November of 2023. This prompted Torriden to expand its focus to include the American consumer. In Fall 2024, the brand hosted its first-ever pop-up in the US, achieving an incredible result by attracting 2,000 consumers across three days and catching the attention of a Sephora representative.

"Our team is incredibly excited to partner with Sephora," said In Goo Kwon and Yoon Hee Lee, Co-CEOs of Torriden. "From the very first conversation, things moved quickly and dynamically. Throughout the process, we realized that collaborating with Sephora is more than just a retail partnership-it's a meaningful opportunity to build a long-lasting brand. And by "brand building," we don't mean something flashy or exaggerated. For us, it simply means sharing our honest and in-depth understanding of skin with more people."

"Sephora is thrilled to partner with Torriden and introduce their line of high-performing, science-backed products to our clients," said Brooke Banwart, SVP Skincare Merchandising at Sephora. "Developed in their own labs in Korea, Torriden offers innovative Korean skincare formulations powered by their signature 5D Hyaluronic Acid technology, delivering deeply hydrating and effective skincare solutions for all skin types. We look forward to welcoming this brand to our Sephora community and know that it will be a great addition to our growing Korean Skincare assortment."

The Torriden Dive Into Splash pop-up will focus on the main franchise of the brand, which is available at Sephora, the DIVE IN collection. Guests will experience photo opps, brand education, interactive elements, and sample opportunities, driving customers to Sephora retail locations to purchase and experience more.

The DIVE IN collection is a moisturizing line that is supercharged with 5D Hyaluronic Acid Complex, a combination of five types of hyaluronic acid across high, medium, and low molecular weights, to allow moisture to reach deeply into the skin. It includes Torriden's best-selling Serum , which 1 in 4 Korean women own*, as well as Cleansing Foam , Toner Pads , and Soothing Cream . Sephora also carries Torriden's BALANCEFUL line, which is formulated with 5D Cica Complex and contains five types of Centella Asiatica Extracts – to soothe, calm, repair, and strengthen combination skin. This collection includes a Serum , Cream , Toner , and Cleansing Gel .

The Torriden Dive Into Splash pop-up is open to the public August 28th-30th, 11am-7pm, and August 31st from 11am-4pm at 437 Broadway, New York, NY 10013.

More information on Torriden's Dive Into Splash pop-up and brand updates can be found on Torriden's social media channels @torriden on Instagram and @torriden on TikTok.

*Based on cumulative sales of DIVE IN Serum since 2016, compared to the total female population in South Korea.

ABOUT TORRIDEN

Torriden is a leading Korean skincare brand committed to skin barrier health and deep hydration through science-backed, minimalist formulations. Inspired by the untouched beauty and sustainability of Scotland's Torridon region, Torriden was founded in 2015 and develops products with the belief that skin, like nature, is an environment worth protecting, using the mantra "Your Skin is Our Planet." Formulas are created efficaciously with thoughtful sustainability practices and strict formulations that don't compromise on quality or results. Known for its viral Dive-In and Balanceful lines, Torriden uses proprietary 5D Layered Delivery Technology to deliver active ingredients precisely and effectively. Guided by a philosophy of conscious beauty, Torriden formulates clean, vegan, and cruelty-free products through in-house research and development. Each formula is designed to be gentle yet effective, offering skin-first solutions that support long-term skin health. With a growing global community, Torriden continues to redefine modern skincare with honesty, efficacy, and care.

ABOUT SEPHORA

Sephora is the world's leading global prestige beauty retail brand. With 56,000 passionate employees operating in 35 markets, Sephora connects customers and beauty brands within the world's most trusted and dynamic beauty community. We serve a highly engaged community of hundreds of millions of beauty followers across our global omnichannel network of more than 3,200 stores and iconic flagships, and our e-commerce and digital platforms, offering personalized and immersive seamless experiences across every touchpoint. With our curation of more than 300 brands and our own label, Sephora Collection, we offer the most unique and diverse range of prestige beauty products, tailored to our customers' needs from fragrance to make-up, haircare, skincare and beyond, as we constantly reimagine the world of prestige beauty.

Since our inception in 1969 in Limoges, France, and as part of the LVMH Group since 1997, we have been disrupting the prestige beauty retail industry. Today, we continue to break with convention to drive our mission: champion a world of inspiration and inclusion where everyone can celebrate their beauty.

