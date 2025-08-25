Humanoid Global Announces CEO Transition

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, BC, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Humanoid Global Holdings Corp. (“Humanoid Global” or the“Company”) (CSE:ROBO , FWB:0XM1 , OTCPK:RBOHF ) announced today changes to its management.

Shahab Samimi will serve as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company effective today, and will succeed Joshua Matettore, who will assist in the leadership transition.

Mr. Samimi is an experienced investor and technologist who previously assisted in the allocation of funds at 7 Gate Ventures, a VC fund with offices in San Francisco and Vancouver, investing in a diverse portfolio of early-stage technology companies globally. He has also served as a board member at Hypercharge Networks (TSXV: HC) and is currently a Senior Product Manager leading enterprise software initiatives at a major Fortune 500 retail company. Shahab brings a unique blend of experience investing in early-stage, high-growth ventures and building technology products at scale within large organizations.

The Board thanks Mr. Matettore for his leadership and is looking forward to working together at the Board level to capitalize on Humanoid Global's potential.

Grant of Stock Options and RSUs

The Company also announces that pursuant to its Stock Option and RSU Plans, it has granted 500,000 restricted share units (the“ RSUs ”) and 400,000 incentive stock options (the“ Options ”) to directors and officers of the Company, subject to CSE approval. Each Option is exercisable to purchase one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.60 for a period of 5 years from the date of the grant. The Options will vest immediately. Each RSU entitles the recipient to receive one Share of the Company on vesting. The RSUs will vest immediately and expire on August 25, 2028.

About Humanoid Global Holdings Corp.

Humanoid Global Holdings Corp. (CSE:ROBO , FWB:0XM1 , OTCPK:RBOHF ) (“Humanoid Global” or the“Company”) is a publicly traded investment issuer building a portfolio of pioneering companies in the growing humanoid robotics and embodied AI sector, investing in and accelerating their growth. It serves as a global investment platform providing liquidity and access to an actively managed portfolio spanning the value chain of this emerging ecosystem, including advanced software, hardware, and enabling technologies. Led by a team with a proven track record of scaling transformative technologies globally, the Company takes a long-term, partnership-oriented approach. It provides capital and strategic consultation on go-to-market strategies, regulatory pathways, and transaction advisory, while facilitating introductions to customers, suppliers, and strategic partners. Learn more:

Investors interested in connecting with Humanoid Global can learn more about the Company by contacting Geoff Balderson, Chief Financial Officer.

For further information, please contact: Geoff Balderson, Chief Financial Officer, Humanoid Global Holdings Corp., (604) 602-0001.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Shahab Samimi

Chief Executive Officer

