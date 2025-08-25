Tark Thermal Solutions Launches Next Generation Active Cooling For High-Performance Optoelectronics At CIOE 2025

Enabling precise, efficient thermal management for AI computing, intelligent sensing, and autonomous systems

- Robby Fang, Director of Asia Sales, Tark Thermal Solutions SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG PROVINCE, CHINA, August 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Tark Thermal Solutions (formerly Laird Thermal Systems), a global leader in advanced thermal management, will unveil its next generation of active cooling technologies at CIOE 2025 – China International Optoelectronic Expo, taking place September 10–12 at the Shenzhen World Exhibition and Convention Center. Visitors can meet Tark experts at Booth #12A69 in Hall 12.As AI workloads intensify and edge devices become smaller, heat dissipation in optical, sensing, and laser components has become one of the most critical engineering challenges. Tark's new cooling solutions are engineered to deliver precise temperature control, improved energy efficiency, and enhanced reliability for demanding applications including optical transceivers in AI clusters, high-performance imaging sensors, industrial lasers, LiDAR, and machine vision inspection systems.Next-generation innovations at Booth #12A69:.AI clusters & optical transceivers: OptoTEC MBX Series micro thermoelectric coolers for temperature stabilization of EML and coherent lasers in high-density computing.Advanced imaging & sensing: OptoTEC MSX Series micro multistage thermoelectric coolers for deep cooling of high-performance image sensors.High-temperature environments (up to 150 °C): Hi-Temp ETX Series thermoelectric coolers for autonomous systems, machine vision, and digital light processors.Medical laser cooling: SuperCool X thermoelectric assembly for compact, high-capacity cooling.Precision laboratory imaging: Nextreme NRC400 compact thermoelectric recirculating chiller for camera-based sensing systems"Today's optoelectronic devices pack more power into smaller spaces, creating unprecedented thermal challenges," said Robby Fang, Director of Sales for Asia at Tark Thermal Solutions. "Our latest thermoelectric coolers, assemblies, and chillers deliver low power consumption and uncompromising stability, enabling customers to push the limits of AI search, learning, and perception systems."Visit Tark Thermal Solutions Booth #12A69 in Hall 12 to discuss your cooling requirements with our experts and see live demonstrations of our newest technologies. Learn more atAbout Tark Thermal SolutionsTark Thermal Solutions designs, develops, and manufactures active thermal management solutions for demanding applications across global medical, industrial, transportation, telecommunications and data center markets. We manufacture one of the most diverse product portfolios in the industry, ranging from thermoelectric coolers and assemblies to temperature controllers, specialty pumps and liquid cooling systems. With unmatched thermal management expertise, our engineers use advanced thermal modeling and management techniques to solve complex heat and temperature control problems. By offering a broad range of design, prototyping and in-house testing capabilities, we partner closely with our customers across the entire product development lifecycle to reduce risk and accelerate time-to-market. Our global design, manufacturing and support resources help customers shorten their product design cycle, maximize productivity, uptime, performance, and product quality. Tark Thermal Solutions is the optimum choice for standard or custom thermal solutions.

