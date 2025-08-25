Resume Survey: 1 In 3 Companies Anticipate AI Running Their Entire Hiring Process By 2026

Companies are rapidly expanding their use of AI in hiring, and many expect full automation in the near future.

KIRKLAND, Wash., Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Resume, the leading platform for building a resume, has released new findings from an August 2025 survey exploring how artificial intelligence is transforming the hiring process. The survey of 1,399 full-time U.S. workers with knowledge of their company's hiring practices found that 57% of companies already use AI to support hiring. Among those, 74% say AI has improved the quality of their hires, and 79% use it to review resumes. Other common uses include candidate assessments (66%), researching applicants (63%), communication (41%), onboarding (39%), and even interviews (34%).

AI-driven interviews are becoming more advanced. Of companies using AI for interviews, 66% analyze candidate language, 65% transcribe interviews, 59% assess tone or body language, and 58% collect facial recognition data. Half allow AI to conduct interviews directly. In most cases, human oversight remains in place, though 6% let AI run the process entirely. Only 4% say they've received negative feedback from candidates about the use of AI in interviews.

Despite growing adoption, concerns remain. Among companies using AI, 57% worry it could screen out qualified candidates, 50% fear it introduces bias, and 48% say it may lack sufficient oversight. Only 5% believe AI never produces biased recommendations. Companies report bias most commonly around education (63%), age (44%), and socioeconomic background (36%).

Three in four companies allow AI to reject candidates without human review. A total of 35% say they use AI to reject candidates at any stage, while 39% limit this to initial resume screening. Just 26% require human oversight for every rejection. Still, 54% say AI definitely improves hiring efficiency, and 39% believe it probably does.

Looking ahead, 74% of companies plan to increase their use of AI in hiring over the next 12 months. By the end of 2026, 62% say it is extremely or very likely AI will run their company's entire hiring process, and another 15% say that outcome is fairly likely.

"Companies should be open with candidates about AI's role in hiring to build trust, improve the candidate experience, and meet evolving compliance standards," says Resume's Head of Career Advising Kara Dennison. "This means clearly explaining where and how AI is used, whether it makes recommendations or rejections, the level of human oversight, and what data is collected. This proactive approach promotes fairness, prepares candidates, and demonstrates a commitment to ethical, effective hiring practices."

This survey, conducted via Pollfish in August 2025, included 1,399 full-time U.S. workers. Screening criteria ensured respondents held management-level positions and had extensive knowledge about hiring practices at their company. To view the full report, visit:

