MRKT360 Combats Fake Leads On Google Ads & Meta With AI-Driven Marketing Protection

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) MRKT360 integrates AI-driven fraud detection into ad strategies, protecting budgets from fake leads on Google & Meta while boosting campaign performance.

- Eran Hurvitz, MRKT360 CEOTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- MRKT360 , a digital marketing and web performance agency, is formally announcing its suite of services designed to better protect ad budgets from fraud on Google Ads , Meta Ads , and other major platforms.By integrating advanced technologies, like Large Language Models (LLMs) into its client strategies, MRKT360 helps businesses identify and eliminate fake leads, click fraud, and bot activity before they drain advertising budgets and derail sales teams.Online fraud costs advertisers billions of dollars annually. And while most platforms offer basic safeguards, they fall short against more sophisticated tactics. MRKT360's approach bridges that gap.Rather than offering a generic fraud blocker, MRKT360 layers intelligent analysis using LLM-based tools to evaluate submitted leads, detect unnatural behaviors in real time, and provide actionable campaign insights.This results in dramatically reduced cost-per-lead and faster response times from sales teams who no longer have to sort through noise. In one instance, a national advertiser recovered millions in ad spend after MRKT360 flagged waves of fake traffic that had been ignored by platform-level filters.The agency's team also supports clients in navigating Google Ads automation without handing full control to Google's systems. They optimize GA4 configurations for business-relevant insights, and deploy budget strategies that spread across Google, Meta, and Microsoft Ads.“The digital ad space is evolving, but so are the tactics used to manipulate it,” said Eran Hurvitz, CEO of MRKT360.“Our LLM-enhanced strategies bring transparency, better protection, and smarter decision-making to our clients' [marketing] pipelines.”In addition to fraud mitigation, MRKT360 supports clients with broader AI-readiness across their marketing stack. Services include generative engine optimization (GEO) audits to improve content visibility in AI search results, consulting on checkout compatibility for automation tools, and advisory on SDK integrations to ensure smooth platform performance across ecommerce ecosystems.About MRKT360MRKT360 is a results-driven digital marketing and solutions agency offering end-to-end services in performance marketing, AI strategy, SEO, GEO, paid media, and IT optimization. With clients around the world, MRKT360 specializes in future-proofing brands through innovative solutions that align marketing and infrastructure.

