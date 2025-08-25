INTEGRITY Security Servicestm Launches Trafficauth-Mobiletm Solution For Transportation Safety

Industry leading new app ensures interoperable, standards-compliant, and secure wireless communication across transport networks

ASHBURN, Va., Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- INTEGRITY Security Services (ISS), a global leader in end-to-end embedded cybersecurity solutions, announced today the release of TrafficAuth-Mobile, the first Vehicle-to-Network-to-Everything (V2N2X) application that enables secure interoperability of messages across cellular networks and the rapidly growing direct V2X transportation network.

Continue Reading

"The future of safe and reliable communication for America's transportation network depends on creating products and solutions that are interoperable, standards-compliant, and secure to offer connectivity between everything from vehicles and now mobile devices to roadside units like traffic signals and the entire smart transportation ecosystem," says Brian Romansky, VP and GM Connected Vehicle Solutions at ISS. "TrafficAuth-Mobile builds a whole new foundation for safer, smarter, and more reliable V2N2X communications that will improve the efficiency of roadway systems and operations, and help keep American drivers and transport workers safe, connected, and secure."

TrafficAuth-Mobile builds a whole new foundation to keep drivers and transport workers safe, connected, and secure.

Post thi

Part of the ISS TrafficAuth family of secure connectivity solutions, TrafficAuth-Mobile lets Android and iOS mobile devices send and receive secure messages with other transportation applications including connected cars, traffic infrastructure, and other mobile users. Advanced features for road workers offer a low-cost solution to enhance worker safety. For service providers and other transportation vendors, the TrafficAuth-SCMSclient libraries also let them embed the same functionality in their own apps for V2N2X communications.

Building on ISS' 30+ years of experience and expertise in securing over a billion embedded devices, the TrafficAuth-Mobile app and its related toolkit feature:



A secure, integrated, and fully interoperable all-in-one V2N2X solution.

Complete end-to-end security credential management and authorization.

Seamless interoperability between Network V2N and Direct V2X messages.

Ability to interact with roadside equipment, streamline transport services, and send work-zone safety or traffic messages directly to workers and drivers. Compliance with IEEE 1609.2 and SAE J2735 standards, SCMS Manager policy, and Department of Transportation requirements for security credential management system (SCMS) funding.

ISS will be offering a live demo of the TrafficAuth-Mobile app at the ITS World Congress in Atlanta, Georgia from August 24-28, 2025. To find out more, visit our booth (Stand 553) or contact ISS at [email protected] .

About INTEGRITY Security Services

INTEGRITY Security Services LLC (ISS) provides best-in-class embedded security products and infrastructure solutions for protecting smart connected devices from cyberattacks. With end-to-end solutions ranging from software toolkits to large-scale public key infrastructure and digital lifecycle management, ISS secures over 2 billion devices across automotive, aerospace and defense, financial, medical and other industries. Trusted by some of the largest Fortune 100 companies, ISS signs and manages more than 3 billion software images per year and continues to lead the industry in security innovations. For more information, visit .

Media Contact

Amanda Hiscott

Media Relations

[email protected]

Trademarks

INTEGRITY Security Services, the INTEGRITY Security Services logo, and INTEGRITY are trademarks or registered trademarks of INTEGRITY Security Services LLC in the US and/or internationally. ISS, SCMS, the ISS SCMS logo, the Security Credential Management System logo, and the DLM logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of INTEGRITY Security Services in the US and/or internationally. All other trademarks (registered or otherwise) are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Integrity Security Services

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED