Timken Names Lucian Boldea President And Chief Executive Officer

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Boldea joins Timken from Honeywell, where he served as President and CEO of Industrial Automation, a global business segment with over $10 billion in sales, 31,000 employees and 70 manufacturing sites worldwide. With more than 25 years of industry experience, he brings a demonstrated record of strategic leadership and innovation.

"Following a comprehensive search, the Board is confident that Lucian is the right leader to continue to advance Timken's strategy, accelerate growth and deliver long-term returns for stakeholders," said John Timken, chairman of the Board. "He shares our values and has the vision, experience and leadership qualities to take Timken to new levels of performance."

Boldea is a globally recognized executive, thought leader and innovator in industrial automation and advanced manufacturing. Since joining Honeywell in 2022, he's been at the forefront of the company's transformation toward autonomous operations, leveraging artificial intelligence, IoT (Internet of Things) and advanced sensor technologies. Previously, he served in executive roles at Eastman Chemical Company, starting his career there as a chemist and advancing through a variety of leadership, strategy and operational positions over more than two decades.

"I'm honored to join Timken, a company recognized globally for its strong products, values and customer commitment," said Boldea. "I look forward to collaborating with the Timken leadership team and engaging with employees, customers and partners as we continue to diversify our portfolio, strengthen our operations and drive sustainable growth."

Boldea serves on the Board of Directors of the U.S.-China Business Council. He holds a Ph.D. in organic chemistry from the University of Florida, an MBA in finance from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and a bachelor's degree in chemistry from the University of West Florida. He will be based at Timken's world headquarters in North Canton, Ohio.

The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR ; ) , a global technology leader in engineered bearings and industrial motion, designs a growing portfolio of next-generation products for diverse industries. For more than 125 years, Timken has used its specialized expertise to innovate and create customer-centric solutions that increase reliability and efficiency. Timken posted $4.6 billion in sales in 2024 and employs approximately 19,000 people globally, operating from 45 countries.

