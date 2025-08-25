Timken Names Lucian Boldea President And Chief Executive Officer
"Following a comprehensive search, the Board is confident that Lucian is the right leader to continue to advance Timken's strategy, accelerate growth and deliver long-term returns for stakeholders," said John Timken, chairman of the Board. "He shares our values and has the vision, experience and leadership qualities to take Timken to new levels of performance."
Boldea is a globally recognized executive, thought leader and innovator in industrial automation and advanced manufacturing. Since joining Honeywell in 2022, he's been at the forefront of the company's transformation toward autonomous operations, leveraging artificial intelligence, IoT (Internet of Things) and advanced sensor technologies. Previously, he served in executive roles at Eastman Chemical Company, starting his career there as a chemist and advancing through a variety of leadership, strategy and operational positions over more than two decades.
"I'm honored to join Timken, a company recognized globally for its strong products, values and customer commitment," said Boldea. "I look forward to collaborating with the Timken leadership team and engaging with employees, customers and partners as we continue to diversify our portfolio, strengthen our operations and drive sustainable growth."
Boldea serves on the Board of Directors of the U.S.-China Business Council. He holds a Ph.D. in organic chemistry from the University of Florida, an MBA in finance from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and a bachelor's degree in chemistry from the University of West Florida. He will be based at Timken's world headquarters in North Canton, Ohio.
About The Timken Company
The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR ; ) , a global technology leader in engineered bearings and industrial motion, designs a growing portfolio of next-generation products for diverse industries. For more than 125 years, Timken has used its specialized expertise to innovate and create customer-centric solutions that increase reliability and efficiency. Timken posted $4.6 billion in sales in 2024 and employs approximately 19,000 people globally, operating from 45 countries.
Media Relations:
Scott Schroeder
234.262.6420
[email protected]
Investor Relations:
Neil Frohnapple
234.262.2310
[email protected]
SOURCE The Timken Company
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- North America Automotive Market Size, Share And Forecast 2025-2033
- Airborne ISR Market Size, Share And Growth Forecast By 2033
- Mexico Oral Care Market Demand, Opportunities, And Key Drivers
- Australia Corporate Wellness Market Projected To Reach USD 3.6 Billion By 2033
- United States Laboratory Automation Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors And Forecast 2025-2033
- UAE Online Grocery Market Size To Reach USD 18,353.4 Million By 2033: Trends & Future Outlook
CommentsNo comment