Fluid Transfer System Market Worth $29.95 Billion In 2032 Marketsandmarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fluid Transfer System Market is expected to reach USD 29.95 billion in 2032, from USD 23.93 billion in 2025, with a CAGR of 3.3% , according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The fluid transfer system market is set for steady growth, supported by increasing vehicle production, tightening emission regulations, and emerging opportunities from electrification. As of January 2025, demand remains strong for efficient fuel, oil, coolant, and air handling solutions across both passenger and commercial vehicles. Electrification fuels parallel growth, with battery, motor, and power electronics cooling hoses becoming essential additions to traditional fuel and lubrication lines. Plug-in hybrid electric propulsion drives dual demand for combustion-related components like turbocharger oil feed and return & EV-specific thermal lines. OEM investments in lightweight materials, compact packaging, and high-pressure resistant designs are speeding up innovation. Meanwhile, suppliers are strengthening partnerships with automakers to deliver durable, leak-resistant solutions that ensure performance and reliability under more complex propulsion architectures.

Thermal management systems are expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

The thermal management systems segment will likely undergo significant growth during the forecast period. Thermal management components include thermal lines for heating and cooling, expansion valve tubes, radiator hoses, bypass hoses, reservoir overflow hoses, A/C cabin climate control systems, battery coolant hoses, motor cooling hoses, DC to DC converter cooling hoses, and A/C drain lines. These components regulate temperatures across engines, batteries, motors, and power electronics, ensuring performance, safety, and durability. Demand is rising as electric and hybrid vehicles require more complex and extensive cooling loops than ICE models, with battery and motor cooling hoses accounting for a larger share of the fluid transfer system kit. In EVs, thermal management represents over 50% of the total fluid transfer system content compared to about 25% in ICE vehicles, driven by the need for distributed cooling loops, higher power density, fast charging, and sustained high output performance. Growth is also supported by increased A/C adoption in commercial vehicles and a shift toward higher-capacity cooling systems to improve efficiency and reliability. Suppliers are focusing on advanced materials and designs to manage higher thermal loads while reducing weight and improving packaging flexibility. Key players such as Cooper Standard, Hutchinson, Continental AG, Hanon Systems, Sumitomo Riko, and Nichirin are expanding capabilities to meet this rising demand, positioning thermal management as a key growth area in the fluid transfer system market.

Plug-in hybrid electric propulsion is expected to see robust growth during the forecast period.

The plug-in hybrid electric propulsion segment is set to record strong growth in the fluid transfer system market, driven by its ability to combine the efficiency of electrification with the flexibility of conventional engines. PHEVs require a full set of fluid transfer components for both the combustion and electric sides of the drivetrain, making them more component-intensive compared with pure petrol or fully electric models. Turbocharger oil feed lines are witnessing the fastest growth, as smaller turbocharged engines in PHEVs depend on precise lubrication and cooling to maintain performance under frequent start-stop cycles and transitions between power modes. At the same time, battery coolant hoses, motor cooling hoses, and DC to DC converter cooling lines are expanding rapidly due to the need for efficient thermal management of high-voltage systems. This dual demand for turbocharger-related lines and EV-specific cooling hoses is creating a broad opportunity for suppliers. OEMs are pushing for advanced materials, higher pressure resistance, and compact designs that ensure durability and reliability in tightly packaged hybrid architectures.

China is expected to be the largest market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

China is expected to be the largest market in the Asia Pacific fluid transfer system market during the forecast period. As the world's largest automotive producer and consumer, China's massive vehicle production volumes, especially in passenger cars, create substantial demand for essential fluid transfer system components. The country's leadership in electric vehicle adoption, with new energy vehicles comprising over 50% of new car sales, further amplifies this demand as fluid transfer system components like brake and clutch hoses and line assemblies are required across all propulsion types, including ICE, plug-in hybrid, and electric. Additionally, China dominates the global electric bus market, driving specialized fluid transfer system needs in commercial vehicle segments. Regulations such as 6a and 6b emission standards continue to push automakers toward cleaner and more efficient technologies, which support innovation in fluid transfer systems. This combination of large-scale vehicle manufacturing, rapid electrification, regulatory rigor, and diversified propulsion technology adoption firmly positions the country as the largest and fastest-growing market in the Asia Pacific fluid transfer system landscape.

Key Market Players of Fluid Transfer System Industry :

Prominent players in the Fluid Transfer System Companies include Cooper Standard (US), TI Fluid Systems (UK), Sumitomo Riko Company Limited (Japan), Parker Hannifin Corp (US), and Gates Corporation (US).

This report provides insights on:



Analysis of drivers (rise in demand for SUVs and premium passenger cars, expansion of vehicle manufacturing and innovation in fluid transfer system components, supportive government policies for localized vehicle and component manufacturing), restraints (growing electrification in passenger cars in select countries), opportunities (rapid adoption of PHEVs, sustained demand in trucks amid slower rate of electrification, innovations in thermal management systems for electrified powertrains), and challenges (electrification in public transport, tariff-driven procurement volatility and system-level disruptions)

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights into upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the fluid transfer system market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets; this report analyzes the fluid transfer system market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the fluid transfer system market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market share, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players in the fluid transfer system market, such as Cooper Standard (US), TI Fluid Systems (UK), Sumitomo Riko Company Limited (Japan), Parker Hannifin Corp (US), and Gates Corporation (US)

