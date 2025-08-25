Edustaff Establishes First Alabama Partnership With Anniston City Schools
Serving approximately 1,909 students across five schools-including three elementary campuses, a middle school, and a high school-Anniston City Schools is dedicated to“empower, inspire, support, and prepare our students for the world” with a vision to become a premier educational system.
“We are excited to begin this partnership in Alabama with Anniston City Schools,” said Derek Vogel, CEO of Edustaff.“Their commitment to student success and community engagement aligns with Edustaff's mission of supporting districts through dependable, well-trained staffing resources.”
This collaboration builds on Edustaff's proven track record of supporting more than 600 school districts nationwide, delivering over 83,000 substitute professionals annually. The company's streamlined services include district-aligned recruiting, onboarding, staffing, payroll management, and ongoing district-dedicated support.
Prospective substitute teachers and support staff interested in serving in Anniston City Schools are encouraged to apply online at Edustaff.org.
About Anniston City Schools
Located in Calhoun County, Alabama, Anniston City Schools serves nearly 1,909 students in grades PK–12 across five schools. Established in 1909, the district employs over 200 certified teachers and staff. Anniston emphasizes student-centered learning, offering dual enrollment, STEM programs, extracurricular activities, and strong ties to higher education institutions for professional development opportunities.
About Edustaff
Edustaff is a national K–12 educational staffing agency dedicated to connecting school districts with high-quality substitute educators and support staff. With a focus on service excellence, transparent pricing, and tailored support, Edustaff simplifies staffing operations while helping districts maintain consistent, high-quality learning environments.
