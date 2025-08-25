MEXC Launches Airdrop+ Event With 75,000 USDT Prize Pool To Celebrate Listing Of Camp Network (CAMP)

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, today announced it will list Camp Network (CAMP) at 09:00 UTC on August 27, 2025. To celebrate the listing, MEXC is launching an Airdrop+ event featuring a 75,000 USDT prize pool, open to both new and existing users.

Camp Network (CAMP) is the Autonomous IP Layer, the first purpose-built Layer 1 blockchain designed to natively support provenance, programmable licensing, and agent monetization at the protocol level. As generative AI transforms creativity, Camp provides essential infrastructure to register, license, and monetize intellectual property on-chain across PvP and AI-native consumption.

The native CAMP token powers the network with a total supply capped at 10 billion tokens. It plays key roles, including paying transaction fees, staking, governance participation, and incentivizing creators and developers within the ecosystem.

Event Highlights

The Airdrop+ event runs from August 25, 2025, 11:00 (UTC) – September 5, 2025, 11:00 (UTC) and includes the following benefits:

Benefit 1 : Deposit and share 45,000 USDT. (New user exclusive)

Benefit 2 : Futures Challenge - Trade to share 15,000 USDT in Futures bonus. (New user exclusive)

Benefit 3 : Spot Challenge - Trade to share 10,000 USDT. (For all users)

Benefit 4 : Invite new users and share 5,000 USDT. (For all users)

The listing of Camp Network (CAMP) on MEXC demonstrates the exchange's ongoing commitment to providing global users with early access to innovative blockchain projects. By continuously expanding its diverse asset offerings, MEXC enables traders to explore new opportunities within the rapidly evolving crypto ecosystem. This user-focused strategy has contributed to MEXC's remarkable growth, with TokenInsight's Q2 2025 Crypto Exchange Report showing the exchange posted the largest spot market share increase among major exchanges, rising 2.4% quarter-over-quarter from 7.2% to 9.6%.

MEXC further empowers its community through a broad selection of over 3,000 tokens, engaging daily airdrop, competitive trading fees, industry-leading liquidity, and a robust security framework, ensuring a safe and efficient trading environment. Looking ahead, MEXC remains committed to continuous product and service innovation, aiming to deliver even greater value to users in the dynamic cryptocurrency landscape.

For full event details and participation rules, please visit here .

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

Risk Disclaimer:

The information provided in this article regarding cryptocurrencies does not constitute investment advice. Given the highly volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, investors are encouraged to carefully assess market fluctuations, the fundamentals of projects, and potential financial risks before making any trading decisions.

