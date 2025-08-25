Global Short-Haul Road Freight Transport Market Set For Strong Growth Through 2034

Reports And Data

The short-haul road freight transport market is growing rapidly, driven by e-commerce expansion, urbanization, and advancements in digital solutions.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global Short-Haul Road Freight Transport Market is on track for significant growth, projected to expand from USD 1.0 trillion in 2024 to USD 1.6 trillion by 2034, reflecting a 5% CAGR. The sector is witnessing a strong push from the rapid rise of e-commerce, urbanization, and technology-driven logistics solutions, making short-haul freight an essential part of global supply chains.North America currently holds the largest market share, supported by advanced logistics infrastructure and steady demand for efficient freight services. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing region, fueled by rapid urbanization, growing investments in infrastructure, and the booming e-commerce industry.Get Free Sample Report and Related Graphs & Charts @Key Growth DriversThe rise of e-commerce is the primary driver for this market, with online retail sales expected to grow by 12% annually, boosting demand for quick and reliable short-haul logistics. Additionally, expanding urban populations and the popularity of just-in-time delivery models are pushing companies to seek faster and more efficient freight solutions.Public and private investments are also creating growth opportunities. For example, the U.S. Department of Transportation allocated $2 billion in 2023 for road infrastructure, improving delivery networks and efficiency. Similarly, the European Union's Green Deal is driving a shift toward sustainable transport, resulting in a 30% increase in electric freight vehicle adoption in Europe.Technology is transforming the market as well. Companies are increasingly integrating IoT and AI solutions for fleet management and route optimization. Reports show these innovations have helped logistics firms cut fuel consumption by 15% and boost delivery efficiency by 20%.Market RestraintsDespite strong growth prospects, the market faces infrastructure and regulatory challenges. Poor road networks in developing regions affect delivery timelines and efficiency, with 40% of roads in these markets reported to be in poor condition. Inconsistent regulations, such as varied weight limits and emission standards, also raise operational costs. For instance, compliance costs in Europe have increased by 15% due to stringent emissions policies.Request Customization Of The Report @Market Segmentation HighlightsBy Product TypeGeneral Cargo dominates the market, driven by growing consumer goods and retail demands.Temperature-controlled freight is the fastest-growing segment, with rising demand for transporting food and pharmaceuticals.By ApplicationRetail Distribution remains the largest segment, thanks to expanding e-commerce operations.Manufacturing supply chains are growing quickly as industries adopt just-in-time delivery models to improve efficiency.By End UserRetailers are the top users of short-haul freight, while manufacturers are adopting these services at the fastest pace.By TechnologyIoT-enabled fleet management leads the market, with a growing focus on digital transformation.AI-driven route optimization is expanding rapidly, improving efficiency and reducing operational costs.Electric and autonomous vehicles are gaining traction as sustainable logistics solutions become a priority.By Distribution ChannelDirect logistics dominates, but third-party logistics (3PL) providers are the fastest-growing, helping businesses meet rising delivery expectations.Click here to Buy Now @Key Trends to WatchIncreased adoption of electric and autonomous vehicles in freight operations.Growing investment in digital technologies for smarter, more sustainable logistics.Expansion of 3PL partnerships to manage increasing demand for faster deliveries.Short Haul Road Freight Transport Competitive Strategies & Notable DevelopmentsDHLFedExXPO LogisticsDB SchenkerDPDKuehne + NagelSF ExpressYamato HoldingsToll GroupAramexShort Haul Road Freight Transport Market SegmentationBy Product TypeGeneral CargoTemperature-controlled FreightHazardous MaterialsBulk FreightBy ApplicationRetail DistributionManufacturing Supply ChainsAgricultural Produce TransportConstruction MaterialsBy End UserRetailersManufacturersAgricultural ProducersConstruction CompaniesBy TechnologyIoT-enabled Fleet ManagementAI-driven Route OptimizationElectric VehiclesAutonomous VehiclesBy Distribution ChannelDirectThird-party Logistics (3PL)Read Similar Reports By Emergen Research:Walking Assist Devices MarketOperating Room Equipment Supplies MarketKnee Reconstruction Devices MarketElectrophoresis Reagents MarketMedical Automation Technologies MarketAbout Reports and DataReports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. 