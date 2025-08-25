Wingor Bio Lands Tens Of Millions In Initial Funding With Round Still Open Forges Ahead On Stem Cell Drug And Clinical Programs

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shenzhen Wingor Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "Wingor Biotechnology") , a leading Chinese company in stem-cell and gene therapy, is pleased to announce significant progress in a financing round, raising dozens of millions in CNY. This round of financing is led by KC Eternium Management, an affiliate of Globelink Holding investing as a strategic investor specializing in biopharmaceuticals and the integration of overseas resources.

KC Eternium Management's Chief Investment Officer, Kent Cai, commented: "We believe that Wingor Biotechnology is a representative enterprise with strong verticalized capabilities from leading technologies and research to production and commercialization capabilities. Through this collaboration, we hope to support Wingor's rapid development and empower deep international cooperations through exporting Wingor's leading treatments globally and accelerating the commercialization pathways for key pipelines through collaborative international clinical trial processes."

Stem-cell therapy represents a pioneering frontier in regenerative medicine , enabling the repair and regeneration of damaged tissues at a cellular level – a breakthrough that has revolutionized treatment approaches for conditions once deemed incurable. Key benefits include offering personalized and targeted therapies with potentially fewer side effects than traditional methods, accelerating recovery times, and paving the way for cures in areas like neurodegenerative diseases, autoimmune disorders, chronic conditions such as diabetes, Parkinson's disease, spinal cord injuries, and organ failure. Globally, demand for stem-cell treatments is surging, driven by aging populations, the rising prevalence of chronic illnesses , and increasing accessibility through biotechnological innovations.

With over 25 years of experience in building businesses internationally, Globelink Holding partners with high-quality Chinese enterprises to unlock global markets through strategic investments that provide access to top-down decision makers and seamless integration with strong local partners. Especially in the renewable energy and healthcare sectors, Globelink and affiliated partners have footprints across various continents bringing leading technologies and products to countries with need.

The current financing round remains open, and the company welcomes additional investors with synergistic capabilities to join in driving the development and value realization of leading cell therapy technologies at Wingor.

Introduction of Wingor Biotechnology

Founded in 2013, Wingor Biotechnology is a nationally renowned high-tech enterprise specializing in cell and gene therapy . The company focuses on the research, development, and application of innovative cell drugs, exosome therapy, and drug delivery technology. It has strategically positioned itself across six major industry sectors: drug research and development, cell storage, cell CDMO, cell-based medical aesthetics, health management, and education (Wingor Education). Wingor Biotechnology continues to expand the boundaries of biotechnology applications, aiming to create a closed-loop for the entire cell industry chain.

The company has established a dual-track industrialization model combining innovative drug IND and investigator-initiated trials, achieving strategic synergy between broad coverage of indications and depth of research and development, with more than ten research and development pipelines . Among them, the stem cell platform leads in southern China in the number of IND applications accepted for four stem cell drugs. The exosome platform has completed PCC screening for its first exosome-conjugated small nucleic acid drug. The immune cell platform is progressing clinical development of W-iNKT therapy targeting solid tumors. The gene engineering+ platform is exploring cross-platform technology integration through technical cooperation with MIT.

At the same time, the company has established long-term cooperative relationships with more than 60 top-tier hospitals in China, collaborating with them to conduct more than ten cell therapy clinical research projects. Currently, four projects have been approved, and recruitment has begun. For example, the company participated as a cell supplier in the "14th Five-Year Plan" national key project, Special Project 1: Stem Cell Therapy for Liver Failure (Chinese People's Liberation Army General Hospital), etc.

In response to unmet clinical needs in areas such as neurological diseases and degenerative diseases, Wingor Biotechnology will continue to deepen its dual-drive strategy of "independent innovation + clinical translation" through the collaborative efforts of its clinical network of top-tier hospitals and international application channels.

Wingor looks forward to working with more industry partners to jointly build a cell therapy ecosystem covering R&D, clinical trials, and commercialization, providing breakthrough treatment solutions that are accessible and curable for patients around the world.

