Abercrombie & Fitch And NFL Announce Official Fashion Partnership

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Abercrombie to bring custom styling for NFL athletes, player-designed apparel and on-site event activations to the NFL

NEW YORK and NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Football League and Abercrombie & Fitch announced today a multi-year partnership naming Abercrombie & Fitch as an Official NFL Fashion Partner, a first for a league sponsor.

Building on the success since launching licensed NFL products in 2022, Abercrombie's aim is to redefine fan style through a fashion-first lens in partnership with the NFL. By pairing athlete-led campaigns and player-designed apparel with a lifestyle assortment, Abercrombie will help blur the line between outfits worn during game day arrivals and everyday wear for both female and male fans as well as for players. In addition, Abercrombie will activate across NFL tentpole events, including select NFL international games and within its retail locations worldwide.

“As the NFL continues to evolve, we are partnering with brands that share our strategic vision,” said Tracie Rodburg, senior vice president of global partnerships at the NFL.“Naming Abercrombie & Fitch as an official sponsor reinforces our position as a growing leader in the fashion community, creating deeper connections with our fans at the convergence of fandom and fashion and celebrating our players' dynamic style.”

The partnership demonstrates the league's ongoing efforts to grow its fan base, especially with female fans. With women making up to close to half of the league's fans, fashion and sports are intersecting in new ways to provide them with options to showcase their fandom authentically on game day.

“We're uniquely positioned for this moment where sports, fashion and culture are converging like never before,” said Abercrombie & Fitch Co. chief executive officer Fran Horowitz.“We've been working with the NFL and premier NFL athletes for several years, so officially becoming a league sponsor is a natural progression. As a style authority, we're creating products that let fans represent their team while expressing their personal style. This NFL partnership goes beyond licensing. It is about meeting the needs of an expanding audience. Together, the NFL and Abercrombie are helping to build fandom through fashion.”

As part of the partnership, Abercrombie will launch the Abercrombie Style Concierge, a first-of-its-kind service providing curated outfitting for select NFL athletes. The program offers direct access to Abercrombie's in-house styling experts, tailored to each athlete's individual style and schedule.

To celebrate the partnership, Abercrombie debuted a national seasonal campaign“Style Concierge” featuring players known for their personal style off the field, including Christian McCaffrey (San Francisco 49ers), Amon-Ra St. Brown (Detroit Lions), CeeDee Lamb (Dallas Cowboys) and Tee Higgins (Cincinnati Bengals). The campaign represents the largest advertising investment the brand has made in the sports space and will run nationally across linear, CTV and HBO Max as well as Meta, TikTok and NFL-owned channels. In addition to the campaign, each player has partnered with Abercrombie to design a limited-edition co-designed apparel, available for purchase this upcoming NFL season.

“Style has always been a part of the NFL's DNA, from the history of the game to players' gameday outfits,” said Kyle Smith, fashion editor at the NFL.“Partnering with Abercrombie & Fitch lets us honor that legacy while introducing a new generation of fans to looks that are timely, versatile and connected to the culture of NFL football.”

Abercrombie has teamed up with several NFL players to receive early access to the Abercrombie Style Concierge service. These players, including those featured in the“Style Concierge” campaign, are Fred Warner (San Francisco 49ers), Drake Maye (New England Patriots), Cooper DeJean (Philadelphia Eagles) and Jake Ferguson (Dallas Cowboys). All partner athletes will also receive early access to the Abercrombie Style Concierge service.

“Performance starts with confidence, and for me, that means feeling good in what I wear,” said McCaffrey.“Abercrombie understands that style and comfort go hand in hand. This partnership lets us bring fans apparel that delivers on both fronts, so they can represent their team with the same confidence I feel when I suit up.”

Men's and women's apparel, including hoodies, sweatshirts, t-shirts, outerwear, and accessories representing all 32 NFL teams, is now available in select Abercrombie stores and at Abercrombie.com .

Media Contacts : Liana Bailey, ... , Lilli Khatibi, ...

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release may contain forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). These statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding Abercrombie & Fitch Co.'s brands, sponsorships, partnerships, and distribution channels, relate to Abercrombie & Fitch Co.'s current assumptions, projections, and expectations about its business and future events. Any such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on various important factors, many of which may be beyond the company's control. The inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by the company, or any other person, that the objectives of the company will be achieved. Words such as“estimate,”“project,”“plan,”“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“should,”“are confident,”“will,”“could,”“outlook,” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements. Except as may be required by applicable law, we assume no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Factors that may cause results to differ from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the factors disclosed in Part I, Item 1A.“Risk Factors” of Abercrombie & Fitch Co.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 1, 2025, and otherwise in our reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie strives to make every day more exceptional, creating a sense of getaway through its quality apparel, accessories and fragrance crafted for every occasion. Abercrombie & Fitch is the namesake brand of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) and is sold in more than 200 stores (including abercrombie kids) worldwide and globally.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at