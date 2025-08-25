Aptcore.One Launches To Maximize APR For Delegators On The Aptos Network
Unlike operators focused solely on low-cost competition, aptcore strategically engineered its validator service to balance delegator rewards with the infrastructure investment required for near-100% uptime. Its architecture - built on geo-distributed bare-metal servers and a sentry node security model - guarantees consistent block production, protecting delegators from missed reward opportunities.
“Our 4% commission isn't a discount - it's a commitment,” said the founder of aptcore.“It allows us to continually reinvest in enterprise-grade infrastructure, ensuring delegators enjoy maximum APR today and sustainable performance for years to come.”
Early users already recognize the validator's unique value.“With aptcore, I know my rewards are both stable and optimized. Their transparency and engineering-first approach are unmatched,” shared an early delegator.
Beyond rewards, aptcore is committed to strengthening the Aptos ecosystem. The team has pledged to contribute open-source monitoring tools and publish staking research, advancing validator standards and transparency for the broader community.
Delegations to aptcore are now open. For more information and to review validator performance, visit .
About aptcore
aptcore is a professional staking service provider for the Aptos network, committed to delivering institutional-grade security, performance, and transparency. By combining a sustainable economic model with enterprise-grade infrastructure, aptcore provides token holders with a trusted platform to securely stake their assets and maximize returns.
