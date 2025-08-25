NEXT Powered By Shulman Rogers Named A Finalist For The American Lawyer Industry Awards For Legal Services Innovation
"We created NEXT because we saw a gap between what startups need and what traditional legal models provide," said Anthony Millin , NEXT Founder and Shareholder at Shulman Rogers . "Our goal has always been to deliver legal solutions that are accessible, practical and aligned with our clients' business goals. This recognition from The American Lawyer affirms that innovation and client service can go hand in hand."
"Shulman Rogers has always prided itself on being entrepreneurial at heart," added Sam Spiritos , Managing Shareholder at Shulman Rogers . "We are honored that The American Lawyer has recognized our commitment to building solutions that make a real difference for our clients."
Winners will be announced at The American Lawyer Industry Awards ceremony on November 13, 2025 in New York City.
About Shulman Rogers
Shulman Rogers is a full-service law firm with more than 100 attorneys offering business, litigation, real estate and personal legal services. Headquartered in Potomac, Maryland, the firm serves clients throughout the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area and nationwide. Known for its deep experience, practical approach and commitment to client success, Shulman Rogers partners with clients at every stage of growth.
