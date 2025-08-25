Wallarm Report Uncovers AI-Powered Apis Emerging As Prime Target In Q2 2025 API Threat Landscape

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wallarm , the leading unified platform for API and agentic AI security, today announced the release of its Q2 2025 API ThreatStats Report . The report offers a deep dive into the evolving API threat landscape, spotlighting a dramatic rise in logic-layer vulnerabilities and threats targeting AI development and orchestration environments.

Wallarm analysis discovered this quarter marked a notable rise in AI-powered API vulnerabilities, underscoring the expanding attack surface introduced by LLMs and agent-driven architectures. Real-world breaches from SaaS collaboration platforms to cloud infrastructure highlight the consequences of insecure defaults, weak authentication, and limited runtime visibility. Taken together, these findings reinforce the urgent need for organizations to adopt a proactive, runtime-first approach to API security to stay ahead of adversaries in an increasingly hostile digital environment.

"Attackers are no longer just scanning for outdated libraries, they're exploiting the way APIs behave, especially those powering AI systems and automation," said Ivan Novikov, CEO and Co-founder of Wallarm . "Security teams must expand their visibility to include runtime context and adopt testing approaches that match the complexity of today's dynamic, interconnected APIs."

API vulnerabilities are accelerating and increasing in their impact and complexity- 639 API-related CVEs were disclosed in Q2 2025, continuing a quarter-over-quarter upward trend. The majority of these CVEs were Critical or High Severity, underscoring the urgent need for runtime protection. AI-Powered APIs are emerging as a prime attack vector - 34 vulnerabilities were tied to AI-related APIs, highlighting the growing attack surface introduced by large language models (LLMs), AI services, and agent frameworks. One of the public breaches includes an AI agent vulnerability underscoring their real-world exploitation.

With APIs at the center of digital transformation and attackers increasingly focused on exploiting them, the Q2 2025 API ThreatStats Report provides security leaders with the data and guidance needed to safeguard critical systems. Wallarm remains committed to delivering research, insights, and solutions that help organizations stay ahead of evolving threats and protect the modern API ecosystem.

To learn more about the report, please visit: .

About Wallarm

Wallarm is the only unified platform for API and agentic AI security successfully deployed in enterprise production environments. With Wallarm, customers receive the fastest, easiest, and most effective way to stop API attacks. Organizations choose Wallarm to protect their APIs and AI agents because the platform delivers a complete inventory of APIs, real-time blocking, and patented AI/ML-based abuse detection. Wallarm is headquartered in San Francisco, California, and is backed by Toba Capital, Y Сombinator, Partech, and other investors.

