Kazakhstan And Japan Set To Launch Direct Almaty-Tokyo Flight In 2026

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A direct flight route "Almaty-Tokyo" is planned to open next year, said the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Murat Nurtleu, commenting on the results of talks with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan, Takeshi Iwaya, in Astana, Trend reports.

Commenting on the results of the negotiations, Murat Nurtleu emphasized the importance of the visit by his Japanese counterpart.



“In the current geopolitical conditions, we consider this visit a timely step toward taking bilateral relations to a new level,” he said.

According to him, shortly after the meeting in Tokyo, the parties were able to meet again and achieve concrete results.



“Today's negotiations were also substantive and fruitful, providing a good opportunity to comprehensively discuss pressing issues on the bilateral agenda,” the minister noted.

Today, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan, Takeshi Iwaya, arrived on his first official visit to Astana. As part of the visit, he held negotiations with the Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Murat Nurtleu.

Japan is among the top ten largest investors in Kazakhstan. More than 9 billion dollars in direct investments have been attracted to the country. Last year, the mutual trade turnover between the countries approached 2 billion dollars.