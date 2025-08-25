Kazakhstan And Japan Set To Launch Direct Almaty-Tokyo Flight In 2026
Commenting on the results of the negotiations, Murat Nurtleu
emphasized the importance of the visit by his Japanese
counterpart.
“In the current geopolitical conditions, we consider this visit a timely step toward taking bilateral relations to a new level,” he said.
According to him, shortly after the meeting in Tokyo, the
parties were able to meet again and achieve concrete results.
“Today's negotiations were also substantive and fruitful, providing a good opportunity to comprehensively discuss pressing issues on the bilateral agenda,” the minister noted.
Today, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan, Takeshi Iwaya, arrived on his first official visit to Astana. As part of the visit, he held negotiations with the Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Murat Nurtleu.
Japan is among the top ten largest investors in Kazakhstan. More than 9 billion dollars in direct investments have been attracted to the country. Last year, the mutual trade turnover between the countries approached 2 billion dollars.
