Ministry Of Public Health Announces Price Reductions For 1,019 Pharmaceutical Products In Local Market

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) has announced a reduction in the prices of 1,019 pharmaceutical products in the local market, with discounts ranging between 15 percent and 75 percent.

The Ministry explained that the discounted pharmaceutical products cover a wide range of therapeutic groups, including medicines for heart disease, hypertension, diabetes, pain relief, anti-inflammatories, cancer treatments, antibiotics, medications for immune disorders, allergy treatments, antidepressants, psychiatric medications, gastrointestinal drugs, and weight-loss medicines.

Dr Aisha Ibrahim Al Ansari, Director of the Pharmacy and Drug Control Department at the Ministry of Public Health, stated,“The Pharmacy and Drug Control Department regularly reviews the prices of pharmaceutical products registered in the State of Qatar. We focus on the most commonly used therapeutic groups to ensure they are available at affordable prices, eventually extending this to all therapeutic categories.”

Dr Al Ansari affirmed the Ministry's commitment to ensuring that medicines are available in the local market at affordable costs for all residents, while maintaining their quality, thereby contributing to sustainable development in the healthcare sector.

She further explained that medicine prices are determined at the time of registration in the local market based on approved pricing regulations, taking into account the manufacturing cost in the country of origin, approved reference prices, and the prices of available alternatives in the local market.

To view the full list of registered pharmaceutical products and their prices, visit the Ministry of Public Health's website: