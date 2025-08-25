MP Congress Chief Questions CM Yadav's Leadership, Accuses Him Of Image Building
Addressing a press conference at his residence in Bhopal, Patwari claimed that Madhya Pradesh has witnessed no improvement under Chief Minister Yadav's leadership for the past two years, which proved that he has been a failure.
"Madhya Pradesh has become a hub for drug trafficking, highest number of women and children are missing, farmers are being beaten up and implicated in fake charges. But Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is busy in making reel for social media," the State Congress President said.
He added that sometimes the Chief Minister would be seen buying vegetables, and lassi or any other things from roadside vendors and would make reels for social media.
"What kind of message our Chief Minister wants to make. He is buying 'bhutta' (corn) and making a reel of it?" Patwari asked.
Hitting further at CM Yadav's leadership, the Congress leader said that despite the fact that a large number of youth, including women have become addicted to drugs, no concrete step was taken from the state government in the past two years.
"In the past two years, CM Yadav didn't take any revolutionary step to reduce crime and to save the people from drug addiction. Forget about men and youths, many women have become drug addicts in Madhya Pradesh," Patwari added.
The Congress leader also alleged that Chief Minister Yadav failed to bring any consensus among his Ministers on any public issue.
He said that Chief Minister Yadav didn't form any ministerial committee, which can discuss the issues and give suggestions to the state government.
"Congress has always said that it would be ready to support the government on public issues, but the Opposition wasn't asked for anything. Madhya Pradesh has already become a den of drug trafficking during the 20 years of BJP government, now Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is also giving the perpetrators a free hand," Patwari added.
