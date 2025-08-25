Pet Butler Franchise Expands In Iowa With Bark 'N' Bin Acquisition

MENAFN - PR Newswire) With this acquisition, Patrick continues to grow Pet Butler's footprint in Iowa, bringing trusted and reliable pet waste removal services to even more pet-loving families and communities. Bark 'N' Bin customers will now enjoy the added support and professionalism of the national Pet Butler brand - known for its dependable service, streamlined systems, and commitment to pets and their people.

"We're excited to welcome Bark 'N' Bin customers into the Pet Butler family," said Lanigan. "Our goal is to provide the same great care they're used to, with added support and service consistency Pet Butler is known for."

For more information about Pet Butler in Des Moine, IA, visit or contact Pet Butler's franchise development team at [email protected] or 844-777-8608 .

About Pet Butler

Pet Butler is a franchise opportunity, owned by Spring-Green Enterprises (parent company of SpringGreen and SGE Marketing Services), operating 104 territories across 28 states with 41 owners. Pet Butler offers pet lovers a chance to turn their passion for pets into a business providing both residential and commercial multi-services for pets and their people. For more information, visit .

SOURCE Pet Butler