Sovereign Streaming For Europe's Digital Decade: G&L Systemhaus Defines Resilient Infrastructures

- Alexander Leschinsky, CEO G&L SystemhausCOLOGNE, GERMANY, August 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- G&L Systemhaus, a leading German systems integrator for streaming media, is setting new benchmarks for digital sovereignty and sustainability in Europe. With recent deployments such as the new multilingual streaming platform for the European Parliament, the company demonstrates that sovereignty, scale, and performance can go hand in hand.Digital sovereignty has become a decisive factor for public institutions and regulated industries across Europe. From parliamentary debates to health briefings, streaming often carries sensitive signals. G&L ensures that data location, availability, and compliance remain under European jurisdiction, meeting the requirements of the EU's "Europe fit for the Digital Age" and "Digital Decade 2030" agendas."Providers who can prove full control over their infrastructure enjoy a genuine competitive edge,” says Alexander Leschinsky, CEO and Co-Founder of G&L Systemhaus.“Our customers can audit every workflow path and know that no data crosses transatlantic routes unless they explicitly request it."Operating from carrier-neutral data centres in Frankfurt and Düsseldorf, G&L runs live encoding, origin storage, analytics, and monitoring entirely under European law and within full scope of GDPR. The multilingual platform developed for the European Parliament underlines this approach: it supports up to 32 languages, delivers fully captioned recordings within minutes, and maintains broadcast-grade reliability, all while keeping every master asset and log in Europe.Beyond sovereignty, G&L follows a layered integration model. The control layer, including master files, encryption keys, and user identities, remains securely in European facilities, while elastic capacity can be added via trusted cloud partners such as Akamai Connected Cloud. This ensures flexibility without creating dependencies.Sustainability is another cornerstone of G&L's strategy. By deploying specialised video processing units, the company reduces power consumption by up to a factor of three compared with traditional CPU workflows, without compromising quality or latency. These measures, combined with renewable-energy contracts and granular power-usage monitoring in G&L's facilities, help customers achieve measurable green-IT targets. G&L is preparing for official EMAS and ISO 14001 environmental certification in 2026.Looking ahead, Leschinsky sees a decisive moment for Europe's digital infrastructure:"The global climate is shifting. A single U.S. executive order could jeopardize the entire legal basis for transatlantic data transfers. Europe must build resilient, self-determined infrastructure if it wants to secure its long-term independence. Sovereignty and sustainability are becoming default requirements, and providers who deliver both will define Europe's next growth cycle."With its proven expertise, modular architectures, and a strong commitment to European values, G&L Systemhaus is positioning itself as a trusted partner for institutions, broadcasters, and enterprises that demand both technological excellence and full accountability.About G&L SystemhausG&L Systemhaus, headquartered in Cologne, Germany, is a system integrator and managed service provider specializing in modular, scalable streaming solutions for live and on-demand media. Trusted by Europe's largest broadcasters, leading events, and government entities for the last two decades, G&L supports its customers with end-to-end services ranging from encoding and CDN to observability, content authenticity, and green IT strategies.

