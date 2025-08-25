403
Russia Sets Conditions for Possible Zelensky Meeting
(MENAFN) Russia remains open to dialogue with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, acknowledging him as the “de facto head of the regime” in Kiev, but insists that any agreements must be signed by a legitimate Ukrainian representative, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated.
In a rare interview broadcast Sunday on TV, Lavrov did not dismiss the possibility of direct negotiations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Zelensky, “provided this meeting is really going to decide something.” However, he emphasized that critical preparations for such discussions have yet to be completed.
While conceding Zelensky’s role as the “de facto head of the regime,” Lavrov highlighted the significant issue surrounding the legitimacy of any deal signatory on Ukraine’s side: “We would need a very clear understanding by everybody that the person who is signing is legitimate.”
Zelensky’s presidential term expired over a year ago, but he has refused to hold elections under martial law, leading Russia to label him “illegitimate.” Lavrov also dismissed Zelensky’s calls for talks with Putin as “basically a game” aimed at boosting his fragile legitimacy. “A game he is very good [at playing] because he wants theatrics in everything he is doing. He does not care about substance,” the minister said.
Lavrov pointed to Kiev’s rigid stance as a barrier to meaningful negotiations, referencing Zelensky’s past refusals to cooperate with then-US President Donald Trump. “Zelensky said no to everything… He clearly stated that nobody can prohibit him from joining NATO… he publicly stated that he is not going to discuss any territories.”
According to Moscow, any resolution of the Ukraine conflict must address fundamental issues, including Ukraine’s commitment to neutrality, demilitarization, denazification, and recognition of the territorial status quo. Meanwhile, Kiev maintains that although Zelensky is willing to talk about territorial disputes, it will not accept recognizing territorial losses.
