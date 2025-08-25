(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)







Company Announcement No 37/2025

Peberlyk 4

6200 Aabenraa

Denmark

Tel +45 74 37 37 37

Fax +45 74 37 35 36

Sydbank A/S

CVR No DK 12626509, Aabenraa

sydbank.dk



25 August 2025

Dear Sirs

Sydbank A/S share buyback programme: transactions in week 34

On 26 February 2025 Sydbank A/S announced a share buyback programme of DKK 1,350m. The share buyback programme commenced on 3 March 2025 and will be completed by 31 January 2026.

The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of Sydbank A/S and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

The following transactions have been made under the share buyback programme:

Number of shares VWAP Gross value (DKK) Accumulated, most recent

announcement

1,505,000

660,462,110.00 18 August 2025

19 August 2025

20 August 2025

21 August 2025

22 August 2025 10,000

10,000

10,000

10,000

10,000 Total over week 34 50,000 26,717,300.00 Total accumulated during the

share buyback programme

1,555,000

687,179,410.00

All transactions were made under ISIN DK 0010311471 and effected by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of Sydbank A/S.

Further information about the transactions, cf Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse and Commission delegated regulation, is available in the attachment.

Following the above transactions, Sydbank A/S holds a total of 1,565,409 own shares, equal to 3.05% of the Bank's share capital.

Yours sincerely



Mark Luscombe Jørn Adam Møller

CEO Deputy Group Chief Executive

Attachment

SM 37 UK incl. enc