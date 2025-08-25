Sydbank A/S Share Buyback Programme: Transactions In Week 34
|
Company Announcement No 37/2025
|25 August 2025
Dear Sirs
Sydbank A/S share buyback programme: transactions in week 34
On 26 February 2025 Sydbank A/S announced a share buyback programme of DKK 1,350m. The share buyback programme commenced on 3 March 2025 and will be completed by 31 January 2026.
The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of Sydbank A/S and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.
The following transactions have been made under the share buyback programme:
|Number of shares
|VWAP
|Gross value (DKK)
| Accumulated, most recent
announcement
|
1,505,000
|
660,462,110.00
| 18 August 2025
19 August 2025
20 August 2025
21 August 2025
22 August 2025
| 10,000
10,000
10,000
10,000
10,000
|Total over week 34
|50,000
|26,717,300.00
| Total accumulated during the
share buyback programme
|
1,555,000
|
687,179,410.00
All transactions were made under ISIN DK 0010311471 and effected by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of Sydbank A/S.
Further information about the transactions, cf Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse and Commission delegated regulation, is available in the attachment.
Following the above transactions, Sydbank A/S holds a total of 1,565,409 own shares, equal to 3.05% of the Bank's share capital.
Yours sincerely
Mark Luscombe Jørn Adam Møller
CEO Deputy Group Chief Executive
