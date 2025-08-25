Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russia, Ukraine Conclude Swap of 146 Prisoners

Russia, Ukraine Conclude Swap of 146 Prisoners


2025-08-25 05:08:49
(MENAFN) Russia and Ukraine completed a significant prisoner exchange on Sunday, with each side releasing 146 captives following mediation efforts led by the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The Russian Defense Ministry stated that 146 of its servicemen were released through “humanitarian mediation efforts” facilitated by the UAE. The ministry further noted, “In exchange, 146 prisoners of war of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were transferred (to the Ukrainian side).”

The swap also included the return of eight Russian civilians from the border region of Kursk, who were handed back to Moscow as part of the agreement.

The Russian servicemen freed during the exchange are currently located in Belarus, where they are “receiving the necessary psychological and medical assistance,” the ministry said.

Ukraine’s Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War confirmed the swap via a Telegram statement but did not specify the numbers. The statement did acknowledge the return of eight civilians and noted that the prisoner releases are linked to deals made during peace talks held in Istanbul on May 16, June 2, and July 23.

“Exchanges continue. And this is possible thanks to our warriors, who replenish the 'exchange fund' for Ukraine; to our team, which works every day; and to our partners who help,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on the US social media platform X.

This latest prisoner swap occurs amid vigorous diplomatic efforts, including initiatives led by US President Donald Trump, to resolve the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict that has persisted since February 2022.

MENAFN25082025000045017169ID1109970605

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search