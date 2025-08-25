Creality Launches K2 And K2 Pro To Extend Its Premium Flagship Lineup

Following last year's K2 Plus, K2 and K2 Pro are also built for multicolour and multi-material printing. Both models can be paired with CFS for multicolour printing (up to 4 CFS units for a maximum of 16 colours) or to create snap-away or water-soluble support for minimal post-processing. Creality's CFS also functions as a smart filament system that automatically identifies the colour and filament type you are using (requires Creality RFID filaments) or, upon filament runs out, it automatically relays printing if the same filament is detected in another slot. When not printing, the CFS keeps filaments dry and ready to print with built-in desiccants. The built-in display on CFS shows the humidity and temperature inside and how many CFS are connected.

Ultra-Sturdy Metal Build

The K2 and K2 Pro, featuring die-cast aluminium alloy frame parts, offer a rock-solid platform for the toolhead's movement. The X-axis is a rigid steel linear rail that is highly resistant to wear, delivering consistent precision over time. Paired with a step-servo motor system, the printer achieves ultra-fine extrusion for exquisite print details - all while maintaining smooth operation at speeds up to 600 mm/s and acceleration of 20,000 mm/s2 (K2 Plus accelerates at a maximum 30,000 mm/s2).

Next-Gen Performance Advancements

Active chamber heating is the vital feature that sets K2 Plus and K2 Pro apart from common 3D printers. The active chamber heating (up to 60 °C/140 °F), coupled with an enclosure, a powerful part cooling fan (K2 Plus has two), and a hardened steel nozzle (up to 40 mm3/s) that is abrasive-resistant, empowers the K2 Pro to tackle demanding and even ultra-high-performance filaments like PA-CF and PPA-CF. While K2 does not feature active chamber heating, K2 performs reliably well with popular engineering filaments such as ABS and PLA-CF.

Cameras for AI Functions

The K2 Series is now even smarter with integrated cameras for AI functions. All three K2 models now feature a chamber-mounted AI camera that enables intelligent error detection, such as spaghetti warning and build plate check - reminding users if the heatbed is empty without a build plate, not an uncommon scenario for makers or print farmers during continuous printing. K2 Pro goes even further with the extra nozzle AI camera, unlocking advanced capabilities like auto-adjusting flow rate and detecting waste chute blockage to secure a higher printing success rate, especially for multicolour printing.

More Features from K2 and K2 Pro

Both K2 and K2 Pro feature Creality's next-generation levelling method - Smart Auto Levelling, which speeds up bed levelling by probing only where your model will be printed. Connectivity options include USB and 2.4G Wi-Fi on both models, while K2 Pro adds an Ethernet port for enhanced professional workflows. A responsive 4-inch touchscreen makes navigating the interface effortless. Activate Quiet Mode to get an ultra-quiet printing experience. K2 has built-in 8GB of ROM, and K2 Pro has 32GB of ROM - ideal for handling more model files.

Pricing and Availability

K2 and K2 Pro will be available in both standard and combo versions. K2 starts at $549 for the standard model, and $699 for the combo. K2 Pro starts at $849 for the standard model, and $1049 for the combo. Available to order on August 25 - through Creality Official Store, Amazon, and authorised partners.

About Creality

Started in 2014, Creality has been dedicated to making 3D printing accessible to more. The Ender-3, originally launched in 2017, has become one of the best-selling 3D printers. The current flagship K series keeps pushing the limits of what the next-gen maker machines should be like. Other notable series include the Ender, Hi, and CR lineup.

In-house developed software like Creality Print and Creality Cloud App builds a seamless workflow. With a variety of filaments, 3D scanners, laser engravers, and related accessories and parts, Creality offers a one-stop 3D printing solution, bringing infinite possibilities for global makers.

