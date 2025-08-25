Climb Greater Heights Inspires Entrepreneurs To Build Prosperous, Legacy-Driven Businesses

MENAFN - PR Newswire) In the book, Selimi presents his 12-Step Growth Accelerator Method, a framework designed for entrepreneurs, executives and business owners seeking to overcome growth plateaus, strengthen sales and business models, and establish credibility and influence in their industries. The method emphasizes aligning purpose with profit and philanthropy, preparing for the impact of artificial intelligence on business, and building resilient organizations capable of adapting in uncertain and volatile times.

"AI is rewriting the rules of business," Selimi said. "But it is human mastery, our mindset, clarity, and leadership, that determines who rises above disruption. 'Climb Greater Heights' gives readers a tested framework to grow businesses that are not only profitable but purposeful, impactful, and enduring."

The book combines motivational storytelling, behavioral science and business strategy into a roadmap for growth, with each chapter offering practical tools, exercises and insights from Selimi's career and personal history. His background spans more than two decades in corporate technology, psychology and strategy, as well as experiences surviving civil war and homelessness. He has managed large-scale technology programs and coached executives, and he recounts how his work has contributed to revenue growth, product development, brand expansion, partnerships and business scaling.

Selimi's other books include international bestsellers such as "A Path to Excellence," "The Unfakeable Code," "A Path to Wisdom: The ALARM," and "#Loneliness: The Virus of the Modern Age," with plans to release more books in the future.

"Climb Greater Heights: How to Accelerate Your Business Growth, Amplify Your Success, and Build a Legacy of Significance"

By Tony Jeton Selimi

ISBN: 9798765261378 (softcover); 9798765261361 (hardcover); 9798765261354 (electronic)

Available at Balboa Press , Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Tony Jeton Selimi is a globally recognized expert in personal and business development. A transformational coach and AI thought leader, he blends engineering, neuroscience, and emotional intelligence with the art of human behavior and leadership to help ambitious individuals from all professional backgrounds, CEOs, and entrepreneurs transform challenges into catalysts for breakthrough growth and legacy-driven success. A TEDx speaker and featured expert in the documentary "Living My Illusion," Selimi is also the executive producer of "The Truth About Reading" and the author of several international bestsellers. His work has been featured on ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX. To learn more and for exclusive signed copies of the book, please visit .

