LINE Investors Have Opportunity To Join Lineage, Inc. Fraud Investigation With The DJS Law Group

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The DJS Law Group reminds investors that it is investigating claims against Lineage, Inc. ("Lineage" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: LINE ) for violations of securities laws.

Shareholders who purchased the Company's securities pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's Offering Documents issued in connection with its initial public offering ("IPO") conducted in July 2024, should contact the firm before September 30, 2025

The investigation alleges that the Company communicated false and misleading information to the market. Lineage experienced a drop in demand as clients reduced surplus stock and adapted their operations in response to shifting consumer behavior. Prior to the IPO, the Company increased prices in a way that could not be maintained. It did not effectively address its demand issues through promotional efforts or its claimed strategic strengths. In light of these circumstances, the Company's disclosures were false and significantly misleading during the class period. Once the truth about Lineage became known, shareholders incurred losses.

