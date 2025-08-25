Festi Hf.: Buyback Program Week 34
|Week
|Date
|Time
|Purchased shares
|Share price
|Purchase price
|34
|19.8.2025
|14:26:21
|75.000
|299
|22.425.000
|34
|20.8.2025
|11:30:57
|30.000
|298
|8.940.000
|34
|21.8.2025
|11:09:56
|30.000
|298
|8.940.000
|34
|22.8.2025
|14:52:00
|30.000
|300
|9.000.000
|165.000
|49.305.000
The execution of the buyback program is in accordance with the Act on Public Limited Companies No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council No. 596/2014, on market abuse, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.
Before the purchase Festi held 1,396,226 own shares or 0.45% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 1,315,000 own shares for 393,075,000 ISK and holds today 1,561,226 own shares or 0.5% of issued shares. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buyback program announced 27 June 2025 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The program envisages the buyback of a total of 2,500,000 own shares or 0.80% of the issued shares, with the cap of 800 million ISK purchase price.
For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (... ).
