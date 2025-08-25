Festi Hf.: Buyback Program Week 34

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In week 34 2025, Festi purchased in total 165,000 own shares for total amount of 49,305,000 ISK as follows:

Week Date Time Purchased shares Share price Purchase price 34 19.8.2025 14:26:21 75.000 299 22.425.000 34 20.8.2025 11:30:57 30.000 298 8.940.000 34 21.8.2025 11:09:56 30.000 298 8.940.000 34 22.8.2025 14:52:00 30.000 300 9.000.000 165.000 49.305.000

The execution of the buyback program is in accordance with the Act on Public Limited Companies No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council No. 596/2014, on market abuse, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.

Before the purchase Festi held 1,396,226 own shares or 0.45% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 1,315,000 own shares for 393,075,000 ISK and holds today 1,561,226 own shares or 0.5% of issued shares. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buyback program announced 27 June 2025 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The program envisages the buyback of a total of 2,500,000 own shares or 0.80% of the issued shares, with the cap of 800 million ISK purchase price.

For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (... ).