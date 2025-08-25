Learn How To Make Dubai Chocolate With Billie Eilish - Vegan Style

Billie Eilish has cooked up a treat for fans, and it's got a Dubai connection.

Drumroll please... think Dubai chocolate – all that gooey pistachio goodness surrounded by crunchy kunafa, buried under a crispy veil of chocolate. Now, this is good enough – the concept has after all dominated Instagram feeds everywhere over the past couple of years.

But in true Eilish style, this weekend, she took things up a notch, creating a version that looks (almost) like the real thing, except it's vegan.

On her TikTok handle, the Bad Guy singer writes:“Sorry to do this lol but I luv it so much also impossible 2 find vegan ones anywhere.”

During the one-minute-34 second clip, she introduces us to the ingredients she will need: vegan kunafa, pistachio spread, vegan butter, and chocolate.

Here's her recipe to help you follow

1 a cast iron pan and put a dollop of vegan butter on it.

2 it has melted, add the kunafah and roast in until it gives off a fragrant

3 a another bowl or measuring cup, melt a bar of

4 your mould with the melted chocolate. Cool it in the

5 the roasted kunafah and add the pistachio butter to it. Mix well. Put this as the second later on your chocolate mould. Cover with another layer of chocolate, then cool it in the

6 tada, it's ready to eat.

You could do what Eilish did and dip a strawberry in your kunafa and pistachio paste if it's a struggle to wait till the dessert cools. But once it does – dig right in. It's better than the original – if Eilish's TikTok claim is to be believed.

Dubai chocolate was introduced to the world in 2022 by Fix Dessert Chocolatier and soon enough, it was the viral trend of the moment. What began as a way to satiate pregnancy cravings turned into an international phenomenon, resulting in chocolate empires (and plenty of copycats), a whole menu of inspired dishes, and a new symbol of the city that was rather sweet.

Have you tried it yet?