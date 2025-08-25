North America Jewelry Analysis Report 2025-2030 Market Remains Fragmented With Key Players LVMH, Signet Jewelers, Pandora, And Richemont Driving Competition

Dublin, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Jewelry Market Research Report 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America jewelry market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.01% from 2024 to 2030

The North America jewelry market is fragmented and characterized by numerous manufacturers that hold modest market shares. Key players, including LVHM, Signet Jewelers, Pandora, and Richemont, among others, each catering to distinctive products within high-end and entry-level jewelry. Moreover, major brands in the North America jewelry market are strategically adapting sustainable materials to maintain their market positions. For instance, in 2024, Pandora Lab-Grown Diamonds were grown, cut, and polished using 100% renewable energy.



The industry leaders are making significant R&D investments to enhance the availability and differentiation of their products. For instance, in 2024, Pandora opened over 200 new stores, contributing around 5% incremental growth. Also, companies are increasingly expanding their product range and strengthening their market positions through acquisitions and partnerships. For instance, in 2024, Richemont acquired Vhernier, an Italian jewelry brand, to enhance its Jewelry Maisons division.

NORTH AMERICA JEWELRY MARKET GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

In 2024, the U.S. region dominated the North America jewelry market because of the increasing affluent consumer base and rising demand from younger demographics. Moreover, the market in the United States is highly competitive as it consists of several major vendors such as Pandora and Signet Jewelers, among others, which cater to customers worldwide.

Furthermore, Canada is growing at the growth rate of around 6.00% during the forecast period owing to the presence large number of high-net-worth individuals and increasing immigrants from countries like India, where jewelry as an investment is a popular choice. For instance, as of early 2025, Canada approved around 834,010 temporary resident applications, with Indian nationals accounting for about 45.8% of the total.

NORTH AMERICA JEWELRY MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Consumers are increasingly interested in jewelry, which is designed with circular economic principles, such as those that can be easily upcycled. Thus, brands also improve themselves to cater to such market expansions. For instance, in 2023, Tiffany & Co. expanded its sustainability initiatives and focused on renewable energy and reducing emissions across its value chain, including sourcing materials by partnering with TOSHI for sustainable delivery.

Lab-grown diamonds or synthetic diamonds have seen a significant rise in popularity because of the ethical considerations and cost-effectiveness in the North America jewelry market. The U.S. is one of the major consumers of polished diamonds and exports the majority of them from India. In 2025, the country planned to impose a 10% additional tax on natural diamonds, which is expected to make Indian natural diamonds less competitive in the international market, thus supporting the market growth of lab-grown diamonds across the region.

Several jewelry brands and retailers have also adopted this technology to increase customer engagement and their sales. For instance, Pandora offers virtual try-on features for its rings, which enable customers to see how the different designs look on their hands. Thus, such factors are supporting brands to gain the trust and loyalty of consumers, thereby encouraging market growth.

INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS

The disruption in the supply chain has led to increased costs for raw materials, logistics, and transportation, which have raised operational costs that are often passed on to end consumers which leading to higher prices. Moreover, the production of limited edition jewelry often includes custom designs, premium materials, and handcrafted detailing, leading to high unit cost higher unit costs for manufacturing, sourcing premium materials, and high labor costs. This limits mass production capabilities, which hampers the scalability of brands, especially for mid-size and emerging players.

IMPACT OF US & CHINA TRADE WAR

The ongoing geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and China is a trade war which is likely to disrupt the North America jewelry market. Tariffs, export controls, and restricted access to raw materials are likely to raise production costs and cause delays, which lead to higher prices and limited availability in markets. Furthermore, several key companies are facing significant challenges because of the rising tariff rates and are shifting their supply chains to mitigate tariffs. For instance, in 2025, Pandora accelerated its plans and sent its products directly to Canada and Latin America, rather than servicing both markets from Baltimore in the US. Thus, the market conditions reflect growing concerns about competitive pressures in the jewelry industry.

SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

INSIGHTS BY PRODUCT TYPE

In 2024, the rings segment has the largest North America jewelry market share of around 43%. The growth is ascribed to the significant inclination toward customization in ring purchases, where buyers seek unique elements, such as engraved messages, custom-set gemstones, or personalized designs. Furthermore, the necklace market is experiencing a growth rate of 3.91% because of the recurring purchase nature and expanding demand among Gen Z.

The growth of the earrings market is ascribed to the increasing consumer interest in costume and minimalistic jewelry, to complement casual, professional, and formal attire makes them a popular choice. Also, the bracelets and other products segment is significantly growing with the growing adoption of accessories and jewelry by men consumers.

INSIGHTS BY MATERIAL TYPE

In 2024, the diamond segment holds the largest North America jewelry market share of around 62%. Their popularity continues to grow because of their perceived value, brilliance, and long-lasting nature and status. However, Gold remains a favored material in the jewelry industry because of its versatility, cultural significance, and intrinsic value. Moreover, despite relatively higher prices, platinum jewelry also has a significant customer base. Brands such as Cartier and Harry Winston, among others, use platinum in limited-edition collections and custom designs.

INSIGHTS BY CATEGORY

In 2024, the unbranded segment held the largest market share in the North America jewelry market. The demand across this segment is rising because of the consumers who are seeking fashionable pieces at lower price points, as unbranded jewelry is less expensive, as it doesn't include any premium label. A key strength of unbranded jewelry lies in its pricing flexibility. These products are often priced lower, without the added cost of brand positioning and marketing, making them accessible to a broader demographic, especially younger buyers or gift purchasers seeking variety over luxury.

INSIGHTS BY AGE GROUP

In 2024, the 25-44 age segment is having the largest share in the North America jewelry market and grows at a CAGR of around 4.30% during the forecast period. It includes millennials who are working and have more disposable income to invest in both everyday jewelry and more significant, occasion-based purchases. Moreover, digital engagement plays a dual role in both discovery and purchase. This group frequently conducts online research, compares pricing, reads reviews, and engages with brand content before deciding whether to buy online or in-store.

INSIGHTS BY GENDER

In 2024, the female end-user segment is expected to have the largest North America jewelry market share and is expected to add around USD 16 billion by the end of 2030, as this consumer group utilizes various jewelry like rings, necklaces, chains, earrings, and charms as an essential part of everyday fashion. Furthermore, the male end-user segment is witnessing a significant growth rate of 4.43% during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to growing interest in accessories, like chains, cufflinks, and bracelets, among others. Also, signet rings and chunky chains are becoming more popular among men, which shows a shift toward more expressive, personal styles.

INSIGHTS BY SALES CHANNEL

The offline sales channel is traditionally the backbone of the North America jewelry market and has a crucial role in the distribution landscape. The segment is expected to add revenue of around USD 18 billion by the end of 2030. However, the rising preference for e-commerce of the online sales channel is gaining momentum and growing at a CAGR of over 4.00% during the forecast period.

NORTH AMERICA JEWELRY MARKET NEWS

In 2025, Pandora launched a special-edition heart-shaped silver charm in collaboration with UNICEF, featuring a blue center stone representing the organization's signature color.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:



What is the growth rate of the North America jewelry market?

How big is the North America jewelry market?

Which region dominates the North America jewelry market share?

What are the significant trends in the North America jewelry market? Who are the key players in the North America jewelry market?

Key Attributes:

