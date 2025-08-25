Transactions In Connection With Share Buyback Programme
|Number of shares
|Average purchase price, DKK
|Transaction value, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|7,675,554
|169.48
|1,300,825,316
|18 August 2025
|91,000
|190.90
|17,371,463
|19 August 2025
|55,000
|193.11
|10,621,237
|20 August 2025
|75,000
|192.99
|14,474,543
|21 August 2025
|74,000
|192.23
|14,224,946
|22 August 2025
|70,000
|192.99
|13,509,440
|Accumulated under the programme
|8,040,554
|170.51
|1,371,026,944
Following the transactions stated above, ISS A/S owns a total of 7,138,633 treasury shares corresponding to 4.10% of the total share capital.
In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation, the details of each transaction made under the share buyback programme are enclosed.
For investor enquiries
Michael Vitfell-Rasmussen, Head of Group Investor Relations, +45 53 53 87 25
Anne Sophie Riis, Senior Investor Relations Manager, +45 30 52 94 68
For media enquiries
Charlotte Holm, Head of External Communication, +45 41 76 19 89
ISS is a leading, global provider of workplace and facility service solutions. In partnership with customers, ISS drives the engagement and well-being of people, minimises the impact on the environment, and protects and maintains property. ISS brings all of this to life through a unique combination of data, insight and service excellence at offices, factories, airports, hospitals and other locations across the globe. ISS has more than 325,000 employees around the globe, who we call“placemakers”. In 2024, Group revenue was DKK 83.7 billion. For more information on the ISS Group, visit
Attachments
-
ISS announcement - SBB week 34
Appendix_Company_Announcement_NO_50-2025
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- North America Automotive Market Size, Share And Forecast 2025-2033
- Airborne ISR Market Size, Share And Growth Forecast By 2033
- Mexico Oral Care Market Demand, Opportunities, And Key Drivers
- Australia Corporate Wellness Market Projected To Reach USD 3.6 Billion By 2033
- United States Laboratory Automation Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors And Forecast 2025-2033
- UAE Online Grocery Market Size To Reach USD 18,353.4 Million By 2033: Trends & Future Outlook
CommentsNo comment