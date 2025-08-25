The Future Of Meat: Trends, Challenges, And Opportunities Explored Through 2029

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The main market opportunities in the global meat sector include the rising demand for healthier, leaner meat products with added nutritional benefits and a focus on sustainable and ethically sourced products. Asia-Pacific, the largest market, presents significant growth potential, especially in volume, alongside evolving consumer trends.

The report provides an overview of current meat scenario regarding the future outlook in terms of ingredients, product claims, labeling, distribution, and packaging. The analysis also covers regional overview across five regions - Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe - highlighting industry size, growth drivers, latest developments, and future inhibitors for the regions.

The global meat sector is expected to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.3% over 2024-29, to reach $1.12 trillion in 2029. Asia-Pacific was the largest regional market, with value sales at $408.1 billion in 2024. Over the forecast period, the Asia-Pacific meat sector is expected to register a volume CAGR of 2.5%, to reach $461 billion in 2029.

The growing consumer emphasis on healthier meat products is stimulating the demand for leaner meats and products with added nutritional benefits in the sector. There is a rising focus on sustainable farming practices, with producers adopting measures to reduce carbon footprints and improve animal welfare, responding to consumer demand for ethically sourced products.. As a result, manufacturers are formulating products with such aspects to improve their shares.

Report Scope

It includes analysis on the following:



Global snapshot: Includes executive summary, current sector scenarios in terms of ingredients, manufacturer claims, labeling, and packaging. The section also touches on the key growth enablers and inhibitors for the meat sector.

Sector snapshot: The analysis provides a global overview, along with regional and category-level data and analysis. It also includes regional overview across five regions-Americas, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Western Europe-highlighting sector size and evolution, value and volume shares by category, and growth drivers for each region.

Consumer trends: Provides an overview of evolving consumer trends, supported by the analyst's in-house consumer surveys, and product examples.

Country deep-dive: Provides risk-reward analysis of the top high-potential countries in each region based on market assessment, economic development, governance indicators, sociodemographic factors, and technological infrastructure. Provides a deep-dive analysis of 10 high-potential countries covering value growth during 2024-29, consumer demographics, and key trends. It also includes regional analysis covering the outlook for each region.

Competitive environment and brand shares: Provides an overview of the leading companies and brands at global and regional levels. Market shares of brands and private labels in each region are also detailed.

Distribution overview: Provides an analysis of the leading distribution channels in the global meat sector in 2024. It covers modern retail, traditional retail, cash & carries & warehouse clubs, specialist retail, direct, and other distribution channels.

Packaging analysis: The report provides percentage share (in 2024) and growth analysis (during 2024-29) for various pack materials, pack types, closures, and primary outer types based on volume sales of meat. Select industry metrics: The section provides topline statistics and analysis for different alternate datasets, such as patent filings, job analytics, and deals in 2024.

