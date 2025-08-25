Columbus Weekly Report On Share Buyback
|Number of shares bought
|Average purchase price (DKK)
|Transaction value (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|449,424
|10.14
|4,555,168.82
|18 August 2025
|12,500
|9.71
|121,397.50
|19 August 2025
|14,000
|9.96
|139,465.20
|20 August 2025
|13,000
|9.90
|128,749.40
|21 August 2025
|10,825
|9.85
|106,633.83
|22 August 2025
|12,000
|9.95
|119,412.00
|Total, 18 August 2025 to 22 August 2025
|62,325
|9.88
|615,657.93
|Total accumulated under the programme
|511,749
|10.10
|5,170,826.75
With the transactions stated above, Columbus A/S holds a total of 511,749 own shares, corresponding to 0.40% of the Company's share capital.
Ib Kunøe Søren Krogh Knudsen
Chairman of the Board CEO & President
|
For further information, please contact:
CEO & President, Søren Krogh Knudsen, +45 70 20 50 00
Attachments
-
SE_18_2025_Weekly_report_on_share_buyback
Columbus - Share buyback transactions 18 August 2025 - 22 August 2025
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- North America Automotive Market Size, Share And Forecast 2025-2033
- Airborne ISR Market Size, Share And Growth Forecast By 2033
- Mexico Oral Care Market Demand, Opportunities, And Key Drivers
- Australia Corporate Wellness Market Projected To Reach USD 3.6 Billion By 2033
- United States Laboratory Automation Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors And Forecast 2025-2033
- UAE Online Grocery Market Size To Reach USD 18,353.4 Million By 2033: Trends & Future Outlook
CommentsNo comment